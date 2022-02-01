"It Makes All the Sense" - Joao Cancelo Reveals Key Reasons Behind Manchester City Contract Extension

Joao Cancelo has explained why he chose to agree a fresh five-year deal with Manchester City, which will keep the Portugal international at the Etihad Stadium till at least 2027.

The 27-year-old has extended his stay in the east side of Manchester by signing a two-year contract extension after an incredible year at City which has seen Cancelo establish his status as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Having made 30 appearances across all competitions so far this season, the versatile full-back has a vital creative force for Pep Guardiola's side despite the riches in midfield and attack.

Seeing the Portuguese as a crucial member of the first-team over the past 12 months, Manchester City have secured the long-term future of one of their most important players.

“It makes all the sense to extend my contract with Manchester City," said Cancelo on why he decided to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium past 2025, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

"My first year, as you know, was hard. But in the second and third years, I think I and the team did well. I have been evolving, Manchester City are a club where I like to be. The club is spectacular and that people who work here are spectacular.

"It’s a true family. I talked to my family as well and it made sense to renew the contract here (at City), because I feel fine at the club and my teammates help me to evolve day by day."

Moreover, Cancelo's ability to skillfully operate in a series of positions on the pitch have seen him make his name as of the most complete footballers on the planet.

The full-back added: “I have learned how to become a more versatile player. I feel I can play in different positions now, not only right-back or left-back.

“I feel I can play in several positions on the pitch, and I think (it) is easier in this team because of the quality all the players have. It's easier to play in this team than in any other team.”

