"It Makes Me Thrive!" - Raheem Sterling Reveals What Motivates Him to Perform For Manchester City

Raheem Sterling believes the world class talent around him in the Manchester City squad allows his own personal game to thrive.

On the eve of a huge night in Manchester City's season, you would not bet against Raheem Sterling making his mark on Europe's biggest stage.

The England international has been prolific for the Blues for nearly seven years, scoring 24 goals in his 65 UEFA Champions League appearances - including some big goals against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

His transformation into one of the league's hottest products - particularly under Pep Guardiola - has been an exciting one for City and England fans alike, becoming a key player for both club and country.

Speaking to the press before City's crucial Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid, Sterling was asked whether his game has changed significantly since moving to the Etihad Stadium "I wouldn't say I've had to change, it's been the same from starting here," Sterling stated, "The squad has changed, but I've not had to change my game.

"It's a team full of quality players, it makes me thrive. If they're performing, I try to keep playing and scoring. Sometimes you have to understand there are a lot of good players in the team."



Guardiola certainly has some selection headaches for tomorrow's mammoth meeting. He is likely not to have a natural right-back available for selection, but he did confirm Gabriel Jesus will not be filling that void.

In the forward line, the manager has a full team to select from, with the aforementioned Jesus fresh from a four-goal display against Watford on Saturday.

Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez have both proven they can operate the wing roles effectively, whilst Phil Foden is most certainly the best option in the false nine.

However, amongst all the talent, Sterling's ability to produce on the highest stage will surely factor into Guardiola's thinking when choosing that all-important starting XI on Tuesday evening.

With the opportunity to win two major trophies still on offer, Sterling will be desperate to get his chance to shine and produce yet another magical moment in Sky Blue.

