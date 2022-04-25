Skip to main content

"It Makes Me Thrive!" - Raheem Sterling Reveals What Motivates Him to Perform For Manchester City

Raheem Sterling believes the world class talent around him in the Manchester City squad allows his own personal game to thrive.

On the eve of a huge night in Manchester City's season, you would not bet against Raheem Sterling making his mark on Europe's biggest stage.

The England international has been prolific for the Blues for nearly seven years, scoring 24 goals in his 65 UEFA Champions League appearances - including some big goals against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

His transformation into one of the league's hottest products - particularly under Pep Guardiola - has been an exciting one for City and England fans alike, becoming a key player for both club and country.

imago1011575214h

Speaking to the press before City's crucial Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid, Sterling was asked whether his game has changed significantly since moving to the Etihad Stadium

imago1011354371h

"I wouldn't say I've had to change, it's been the same from starting here," Sterling stated, "The squad has changed, but I've not had to change my game.

imago1011258957h

"It's a team full of quality players, it makes me thrive. If they're performing, I try to keep playing and scoring. Sometimes you have to understand there are a lot of good players in the team."

Guardiola certainly has some selection headaches for tomorrow's mammoth meeting. He is likely not to have a natural right-back available for selection, but he did confirm Gabriel Jesus will not be filling that void.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the forward line, the manager has a full team to select from, with the aforementioned Jesus fresh from a four-goal display against Watford on Saturday. 

Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez have both proven they can operate the wing roles effectively, whilst Phil Foden is most certainly the best option in the false nine.

However, amongst all the talent, Sterling's ability to produce on the highest stage will surely factor into Guardiola's thinking when choosing that all-important starting XI on Tuesday evening.

With the opportunity to win two major trophies still on offer, Sterling will be desperate to get his chance to shine and produce yet another magical moment in Sky Blue. 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011501765h
Match Coverage

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus To Start - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg)

By Harry Winters30 minutes ago
imago1011284686h
News

"I'll Have Another Dream to Reach" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Manchester City's Lofty Champions League Ambitions

By Harry Siddall40 minutes ago
imago1011498595h
News

Pep Guardiola Confirms One Piece of Manchester City Team News Before Real Madrid Clash

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
Pep vs Atletico Away
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Manchester City Facing Potential Defensive Injury Crisis Against Real Madrid

By Harry Winters and Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
Sterling x Pep Cover 3
News

Raheem Sterling Remains Coy on Manchester City Future Ahead of Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
Pep Cover Everton Away 1
News

Pep Guardiola Makes Worrying Manchester City Admission Ahead of Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

By Srinivas Sadhanand22 hours ago
imago1011500918h
Transfer Rumours

Gabriel Jesus Subject to Premier League Interest Amid Manchester City Future Uncertainty

By Srinivas Sadhanand23 hours ago
Rice UEL
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester City Target Open to Summer Exit After Rejecting THIRD Contract Extension

By Srinivas SadhanandApr 24, 2022