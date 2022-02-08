"It Might Sometimes Look Like I Don't Care" - Man City Star Opens Up on Relaxed Style of Play

Manchester City's Cole Palmer has discussed his 'relaxed' style of play in a recent interview with Versus, after signing a new deal with sports giants Nike in recent days.

Perhaps the most staggering aspect about Cole Palmer’s incredible talent is how nonchalant he looks while conjuring something out of nothing.

After blasting the ball into the top corner against Swindon Town in the FA Cup third round this season, the 19-year old barely cracked a smile in celebration, exuding a natural self-assuredness about his virtuosic ability.

In a new interview with Versus, speaking at Nike HQ upon signing a new deal with the sports giants, Cole Palmer was quizzed about his style of play as he alluded to his effortless sense of confidence.

“If you see me play, you know I take that attitude into my game. I’m really focused on the pitch, but I’m also relaxed- it might sometimes look like I don’t care, but I do! I’m just pretty calm with it”, Palmer revealed.

It certainly is telling how composed the Wythenshawe-born attacker has looked when given a run-out under Pep Guardiola this season, constantly willing to test the goalkeeper and take on his man.

Considering the cutthroat competition for places at Manchester City, and with a manager of the stature of Guardiola putting his faith in Palmer, it would be natural for a young player to be overwhelmed by the size of the occasion.

Add to that the fact that the boyhood fan joined the club at eight years of age and it would be understandable if the emotions got the better of the youngster.

However, Cole Palmer’s performances so far are an indication of the fact that he believes that he belongs at the highest level and on the pitch, it’s evident as the academy graduate has not looked out of place this season.

