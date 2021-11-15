"It Quickly Causes Problems..." - Man City Star Describes What Makes the Clubs Recruitment So Effective

During the international break, Kevin De Bruyne has been speaking about the advantages of Manchester City having 'no big characters' in the dressing room and their successful recruitment system.

Prior to joining Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne wasn't a big star or household name in world football.

De Bruyne endured a miserable spell at Chelsea before moving on to be successful at Werder Bremen and VfL Wolfsburg - where he most notably made a name for himself by winning Bundesliga Player of the Year.

Despite this, he was still a player on the rise, so when Manchester City signed him for £55 million in 2015, many questioned the amount being paid for him.

And speaking in a recent interview with France Football, De Bruyne outlined the advantages of Manchester City's recruitment team knowing 'how to create a group' and why it's good to have a lack of 'big characters'.

When talking about the squad at City, De Bruyne went on to say: “I think we have an easy group, in which there is little or no very big character(s), which is very important."

"When you have too many characters, it quickly causes problems. No one here likes to be on the bench, but everyone wants the best for City,” insisted the Belgian.

Comparing Pep Guardiola with other managers, the 30-year-old said: “What I do know is that it couldn’t be any other way with Pep."

"With some managers, you don’t necessarily know the limits well, which they are willing to tolerate. With him, everyone knows. There is also the way the club is driven."

He then praised the scouting team saying that: “The recruitment team looks for the best players, but they also learn about your personal life, about the way you behave with others. They know how to create a group."

