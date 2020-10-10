"It takes a toll, especially mentally..." Man City star shares frustrations at hectic schedule

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has given an insight into his hectic, football dominated lifestyle, as he expresses his worries about the fixture packed schedule that he and his teammates take on this season.

While away on international duty with Belgium this week, Kevin De Bruyne has expressed his growing frustration towards the treatment of players - more specifically their lack of downtime in a hectic period of domestic football combined with international commitments.

De Bruyne said; "I've been playing without a break for two years now. But nobody listens to the players. Sometimes I worry. Especially when I look at my personal situation. I've had eight, nine days off this summer..."

Kevin De Bruyne played a staggering 48 games for Manchester City last season - a figure that he will be certain to emulate again this campaign, should he somehow be able to avoid injury.

Kevin De Bruyne continued: "I couldn't go on holiday because my wife was pregnant at the time, so basically I've not had a holiday and if the season goes on, it means I will have played for two years without a break. It takes a toll, especially mentally..."

To play for Manchester City is particularly demanding, given the intensity in which Guardiola requires his players to compete with, and the mental fatigue brought with the expectancy to win four trophies every season. Added to this, City play on average more games per season than teams like Liverpool, who often choose to neglect domestic cup competitions to give their critical squad members some much-needed rest bite.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

However, this is not a luxury that is afforded by Pep Guardiola, with his side expected to win every major competition. Kevin De Bruyne finished by stating: "Like everybody, you need a break to switch off - your body needs to heal. I know everyone says 'you earn a lot, you should handle it'. That's the way it goes. I take it on the chin but I can see a lot of injuries coming."

