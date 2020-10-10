SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

"It takes a toll, especially mentally..." Man City star shares frustrations at hectic schedule

Jack Walker

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has given an insight into his hectic, football dominated lifestyle, as he expresses his worries about the fixture packed schedule that he and his teammates take on this season.

While away on international duty with Belgium this week, Kevin De Bruyne has expressed his growing frustration towards the treatment of players - more specifically their lack of downtime in a hectic period of domestic football combined with international commitments.

De Bruyne said; "I've been playing without a break for two years now. But nobody listens to the players. Sometimes I worry. Especially when I look at my personal situation. I've had eight, nine days off this summer..."

real-madrid-v-manchester-city-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg (13)

Kevin De Bruyne played a staggering 48 games for Manchester City last season - a figure that he will be certain to emulate again this campaign, should he somehow be able to avoid injury.

Kevin De Bruyne continued: "I couldn't go on holiday because my wife was pregnant at the time, so basically I've not had a holiday and if the season goes on, it means I will have played for two years without a break. It takes a toll, especially mentally..."

To play for Manchester City is particularly demanding, given the intensity in which Guardiola requires his players to compete with, and the mental fatigue brought with the expectancy to win four trophies every season. Added to this, City play on average more games per season than teams like Liverpool, who often choose to neglect domestic cup competitions to give their critical squad members some much-needed rest bite.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

However, this is not a luxury that is afforded by Pep Guardiola, with his side expected to win every major competition. Kevin De Bruyne finished by stating: "Like everybody, you need a break to switch off - your body needs to heal. I know everyone says 'you earn a lot, you should handle it'. That's the way it goes. I take it on the chin but I can see a lot of injuries coming."

-----

You can follow us for live Manchester City updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kevin de Bruyne has opened up on suggestions he is close to signing a contract extension at Man City

While away on international duty with Belgium this week, Kevin De Bruyne has been quizzed on recent suggestions that he is close to extending his current deal at Manchester City - which could see him remain at the Etihad for the next five years.

Freddie Pye

Man City player return dates anticipated ahead of congested October fixture list

A short pre-season, compressed fixture scheduling, and global pandemic have lead to a number of key players missing games for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in recent weeks.

Adam Booker

"Manchester City really wanted to buy me." Shakhtar Donetsk striker says City attempted to bring him to the Premier League

Ukranian news outlet Tribuna has reported comments from Shakhtar Donetsk forward Manor Solomon, who claims that Manchester City had expressed an interest in him.

Adam Booker

Jules Koundé's agent speaks about the interest in his player from Manchester City

As it was very well documented, Manchester City showed significant interest in signing Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé in the latter stages of the past transfer window, in an effort to solidify their back line.

Adam Booker

“I’m healthy again, and I’m training with the team in Manchester again" - Man City midfielder opens up on his battle with COVID-19

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan spoke to German newspaper BILD about his recent battle with COVID-19.

Adam Booker

“The truth is we never were in negotiations with his club." - Man City COO opens up on transfer negotiations

Manchester City Chief of Football Operations Omar Berrada spoke this week with the Athletic’s David Ornstein about the club’s transfer window which closed Monday evening.

Adam Booker

"We want him to stay!" - Man City official provides significant update on Pep Guardiola's future

Manchester City COO Omar Berrada has admitted the club 'wants' manager Pep Guardiola to stay at the club after his current contract expires at the end of this season.

harryasiddall

Has City's transfer window been good? Part II - A Week in the City

Last time we talked about the ins and the outs of Manchester City's transfer window, although transfer windows are seldom that simple. For every done deal there's a near miss. For every successful sale, there's a squad player who we can't find a buyer for.

Joe Butterfield

“Had it become a real possibility, we would’ve considered it." - Man City official admits interest in Barcelona star

Manchester City COO Omar Berrada has admitted in a recent interview with the Athletic that they would've considered signing Barcelona star Lionel Messi 'has it become a real possibility'.

harryasiddall

Man City star edges towards new five-year contract with the club - potential to retire at Premier League side

Manchester City are making strong progress with Kevin De Bruyne over signing a five-year contract, as per the latest reports from England.

Adam Booker