    • November 3, 2021
    "It Takes Time!" - Kyle Walker Provides Honest Assessment of Jack Grealish's Man City Performances

    Kyle Walker has admitted that it will take time for Jack Grealish to adapt to the Manchester City philosophy, but backs his England teammate to show his quality.
    City smashed the British transfer record to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

    So, almost three months on, how does his Blues teammate Kyle Walker believe the £100 million man has settled in to life in the North-West so far?

    "We've all seen in the last few years what Jack can do. He's come into a new team, new philosophy, different style and different players. People take time, people adapt in different ways," the full-back began during a recent press conference.

    "The talent's there, he's showing it day in, day out in training. I've had the pleasure to play with him at the international level. The way he keeps the ball, attracts players, draw fouls, it's a nightmare for defenders."

    "It takes time, he's not playing badly. Maybe not the same goals and assists he was getting at Villa but we share the load here."

    Operating mainly from the left-wing, Jack Grealish has been notably more unselfish in his play and is constantly looking for the easier route to goal - certainly a different demand to his days with Aston Villa.

    Walker says he has seen his quality with the England National Team, so the 31-year-old was asked why - excluding some notable performers - the core group of that team that reached the Euro 2020 final have started the season so poorly.

    "I feel fine. With me, a big part of my game is my fitness and endurance, it's no days off for me. I try to get in the gym as much as possible, keep on top of my fitness, make sure I'm eating well so I can perform on a match-day," Walker concluded.

