"It Threw Us Down A Little Bit" - Ruben Dias Highlights Crucial Moment in Man City's Loss Against Crystal Palace

Ruben Dias believes that Manchester City's disallowed goal hugely impacted their momentum in his side's 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues fell five points behind league leaders Chelsea as goals from Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher inflicted a surprise 2-0 defeat on the Premier League Champions just days after they crashed out of the Carabao Cup.

Zaha opened the scoring after just six minutes, but City's comeback hopes were further scuppered on the brink of half-time, as Aymeric Laporte was shown a red card for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity to the visitors.

After a frustrating 45 minutes, tempers boiled over at the half-time whistle, as Zaha and Gabriel Jesus found themselves at the centre of a brawl in which Ederson tried to act as peacemaker, following which the Brazilian shotstopper was cautioned.

Guardiola's side thought they had equalised when Jesus squeezed the ball into the net on the hour-mark, only for VAR to rule the goal out for an offside against Phil Foden in the build-up.

Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez were introduced just past the 75-minute mark in a final roll of dice from Guardiola, but Conor Gallagher's 88th-minute strike ensured the three points for the Eagles.

After the game, Ruben Dias spoke about the effect which City's disallowed goal had on the the result, suggesting that it negatively impacted his side's hopes of pulling off a late comeback.

"We scored a goal, but it was ruled out for offside unfortunately," said the Portugal international. "That threw us down a little bit, because at that moment I thought we’re going to do it, but unfortunately we could not. It’s time to look forward."

However, Dias mentioned that City fought till the final whistle despite being far from their best against Patrick Vieira's men. The defender added: "When things don’t go well, everything is missing. But today, the team was there."

City will look to bounce back from two successive losses when they face Club Brugge on matchday four of the Champions League group-stage on Wednesday.

