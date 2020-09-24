SI.com
City Xtra
“It was a dream come true!” - Liam Delap gushes over unforgettable Man City senior team debut

Shruti Sadbhav

Liam Delap made his senior team debut for Manchester City tonight against Bournemouth in their Carabao Cup fixture, and the 17-year-old scored an unforgettable goal to announce his arrival in the sky-blue jersey.

A beautiful assist from Phil Foden set up a good opportunity for Delap, and the teenager made no mistake in converting his first big chance in front of the goal. He raced against Bournemouth defenders and sent the ball flying into the far post, gaining the lead for Pep Guardiola's men at Etihad.

Man City went on to win the match 2-1 with Phil Foden scoring the second goal. The victory seemed sweeter for Delap who impressed every onlooker with his pace, strength, and reluctance to give up on any chance of netting the ball.

Following the match, Delap spoke to the press and said that scoring a goal in debut match felt like a dream. He further revealed his thought process ahead of his goal and said:

"I was buzzing, obviously, to get the call-up - it was a dream come true. To top it with a goal, I can't ask much more."

"I was happy to score it was a dream come true for me. Since I was a young boy, I've been dreaming of this and to get the win and a goal I can't ask for much more. I saw the ball coming and decided to take it the first time. I've done it in training which has helped me and to finish like that I was buzzing. I saw the keeper coming off his line, and I thought I would guide it in the corner."

Delap also talked about he found out that he will be playing tonight and revealed his first reaction to the team news. The youngster further stated that he likes to be aggressive and was quoted saying:

"I heard that I was going to play this morning. The boss announced the team; I heard I was in, and I was buzzing. I like to be aggressive, give defenders a tough game for 90 minutes. I need to keep working hard and take every opportunity I get. It will take a few weeks to stop smiling!"

Manchester City will now face Burnley in the fourth round as the English side will look to continue their 18-match winning run in the competition.

