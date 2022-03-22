“It Was a Dream Come True" - Phil Foden Discusses His Emotional Rise to the Manchester City First-Team

Phil Foden has spoken about his rise in a Manchester City shirt over the years, in a recent interview.

Despite making his first-team debut for Manchester City at 17 years of age, there was no shortage of skeptics suggesting Phil Foden should be sent out on loan due to a lack of playing time.

While the examples of several other young English players and their rises out on loan were constantly cited, learning his craft under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage has ensured that the ‘Stockport Iniesta’ has developed into one of the best players in a City side full of superstars.

The England international, who is widely regarded as one of the premier young players in world football, has been discussing his rapid ascent at the Etihad Stadium.

"Sometimes they say to me, 'How have you done it?' When I was younger, I kept my head down and always believed that I could play at Man City. "I'm just happy that it paid off," he explained in a recent interview with BBC Sport.

Foden continued, "It was a dream come true just going through the academy at every age group and staying at City for so long - I don't think many players have actually done that.



"So, for me, it’s extra special to wear the City shirt and play with the fans behind me. It’s extra special.”

Perhaps one of the most special aspects about the youngster’s rise is the fact that he grew up as a Manchester City supporter, and was pictured as a ball boy at several games as teenager due to his time playing in the club’s academy.

From being a fan of the Sky Blues to being recognized as one of the side's go-to men at such a young age is an indicator of how Foden has already come in his journey.

On-the-pitch, the 21-year-old has continued to perform right at the top level and is one of Guardiola's first names on the teamsheet at the moment - especially in the false nine role.

