Skip to main content

“It Was a Dream Come True" - Phil Foden Discusses His Emotional Rise to the Manchester City First-Team

Phil Foden has spoken about his rise in a Manchester City shirt over the years, in a recent interview.

Despite making his first-team debut for Manchester City at 17 years of age, there was no shortage of skeptics suggesting Phil Foden should be sent out on loan due to a lack of playing time.

While the examples of several other young English players and their rises out on loan were constantly cited, learning his craft under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage has ensured that the ‘Stockport Iniesta’ has developed into one of the best players in a City side full of superstars.

The England international, who is widely regarded as one of the premier young players in world football, has been discussing his rapid ascent at the Etihad Stadium.

imago1010618211h

Sometimes they say to me, ‘How have you done it?’ When I was younger, I kept my head down and always believed that I could play at Man City.

imago1010478893h

"I’m just happy that it paid off,he explained in a recent interview with BBC Sport.

imago1001204535h

Foden continued, “It was a dream come true just going through the academy at every age group and staying at City for so long - I don’t think many players have actually done that. 

"So, for me, it’s extra special to wear the City shirt and play with the fans behind me. It’s extra special.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Perhaps one of the most special aspects about the youngster’s rise is the fact that he grew up as a Manchester City supporter, and was pictured as a ball boy at several games as teenager due to his time playing in the club’s academy.

From being a fan of the Sky Blues to being recognized as one of the side's go-to men at such a young age is an indicator of how Foden has already come in his journey.

On-the-pitch, the 21-year-old has continued to perform right at the top level and is one of Guardiola's first names on the teamsheet at the moment - especially in the false nine role.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010428623h
News

“It’s the One We Dream About" - Phil Foden Makes Frank Manchester City Champions League Admission

By Srinivas Sadhanand14 hours ago
Haaland New 2
Transfer Rumours

Borussia Dortmund Chief Lifts Lid on Erling Haaland Decision Claim Amid Manchester City and Real Madrid Interest

By Vayam Lahoti15 hours ago
Foden x Pep Cover
News

Phil Foden Pinpoints Why 'Crazy' Pep Guardiola is the Best Manager in the World

By Srinivas Sadhanand16 hours ago
imago1010774762h
Transfer Rumours

From Spain: Sources 'Close' to Manchester City Believe Real Madrid are 'Leading the Race' to Sign Erling Haaland

By Srinivas Sadhanand17 hours ago
Grealish x Pep Cover Soton Away
News

"He’s Just Addicted to Football!" - Jack Grealish Provides Fascinating Insight into Working With Pep Guardiola

By Srinivas Sadhanand18 hours ago
imago1006943491h
Transfer Rumours

City Football Group ‘Willing to Pay’ €3 Million to Secure Ecuadorian Starlet - Fenerbahce Also Interested

By Srinivas Sadhanand20 hours ago
JG Pet Away
News

"You Could Score A Hat-Trick in One Game..." - Jack Grealish Makes Stunning Admission on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Team Selection

By Srinivas Sadhanand22 hours ago
Haaland new 3
Transfer Rumours

Growing Sense of 'Defeatism' at Real Madrid Hands Manchester City Major Boost in Erling Haaland Pursuit

By Srinivas SadhanandMar 21, 2022