    "It Was A Great Year For Me!" - Bernardo Silva Reveals and Reflects on his Most Successful Season in his Career

    Bernardo Silva has reflected on the incredible 2018/19 campaign, as he won five trophies and was named Manchester City Player of the Year.
    The Portuguese international was critically acclaimed during City's historic quadruple winning season, as the Blues became the first side ever to win all four domestic trophies in the same year. 

    Bernardo Silva hit new heights during the campaign, as he made 51 appearances and was named as City's Player of the Year, and included in the Premier League's team of the season. 

    Scoring 13 times over the course of the campaign, the 27 year-old scored decisive goals against both Manchester United and Brighton, as City secured back-to-back Premier League titles.   

    Bernardo also had success internationally that year, as Portugal overcame the Netherlands to become the inaugural winners of the UEFA Nations League. 

    The City midfielder has recently reflected on the 2018/19 season, as he described 2019 as an "unbelievable" year. 

    Speaking in an exclusive interview with Football Daily this week, Bernardo Silva said, "It was a great year for me. It was a great year for the club, for Manchester City because we won four titles: The Community Shield, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, and the Premier League."

    "Then I was lucky to win the Nations League with Portugal. It was an amazing season," the former AS Monaco man exclaimed.

    Silva went on to compare the quadruple winning season with his final year at Monaco, where the the French outfit won the League and reached the final four of the Champions League - knocking Manchester City out en-route to the semi-finals. 

    "That year, as well as my last season at Monaco, where we beat PSG to the league and we arrived at the semi-finals of the Champions League, were probably my two best years in terms of good memories. But yes, 2019 was unbelievable." 

