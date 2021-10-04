“It Was a Key Moment” - Rodri Pinpoints Crucial Moment in Man City’s Premier League Draw With Liverpool

Rodri has delivered his verdict on his crucial block in Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Spaniard produced a midfield masterclass at Anfield at the weekend, as goals from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne helped his side earn a well-deserved point in Merseyside.

After a frustrating 2-0 loss in Paris in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, City turned up against an in-form Liverpool side, who are yet to taste defeat this season.

The Premier League champions were bailed out of jail by a crucial block by Rodri, who denied Liverpool star Fabinho from netting into an open net after Ederson had failed to deal with Mohamed Salah's ball into the box in the closing stages of the tie.

“It was a key moment, and I was happy to defend that goal," said Rodri on his key interception, as quoted by City's official website.

The defensive midfielder has emerged as one of the most important players in the City squad over the past 12 months, as he has shown this week with impressive displays against Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool.

“Sometimes you need defensive actions, and they are as important as offensive actions," added the former Atletico Madrid star.

After a first-half where City were in control of the clash, Liverpool came out fighting following the interval, as they twice took the lead through Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Rodri added: “Of course, they (Liverpool) came close (to a win). But I was ready to help the team in that situation. It was nearly awful for us (City), but it finished 2-2, so I am happy with that."

City return to action in a league clash against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium following the second international break of the 2021/22 campaign.

