“It Was A Mistake” - Pep Guardiola Comments on UEFA Champions League Re-Draw

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was asked about his thoughts on the redraw for the ties of the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League in his press conference ahead of his side's league clash with Leeds United on Tuesday evening.

Guardiola's side were originally drawn to face Villarreal in the Round of 16 stage of Europe's elite club competition on Monday, shortly after which the draws were declared null and void - with a re-draw set to be conducted at 14:00 [UK] on Monday, as confirmed by UEFA.

Following a mishap concerning the Atletico Madrid's placing in the draw, the Spanish giants lodged a formal request to UEFA for a re-draw to be conducted, according to reports that emerged since the original draw was held.

Atletico Madrid's pot of potential opponents strangely appeared to be missing Manchester United - despite the pot containing the permitted five balls representing five potential opponents.

It was reported shortly after that discussions were taking place within UEFA over the possibility of a re-draw, after which it was confirmed that the Round of 16 draw with indeed be re-done due to a technical problem with the software of an external service provider.

An official statement by UEFA read: "Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

"As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely re-done at 15:00 [CET]."

Speaking to the press ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Leeds on Tuesday evening, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was quizzed about his thoughts on the re-draw.

The 50-year-old said: "You want an assessment of the Champions League Round of 16 draw? It (the draw) is going to happen again. I think it's fair," as quoted by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News.

"It was a mistake and these kind of things sometimes happen. You have to repeat so there are no suspicions."

