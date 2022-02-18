Skip to main content

"It Was a Moment We Were Going Down" - Pep Guardiola Describes the Moment Man City's Flight Aborted Landing at Manchester Airport

Pep Guardiola has spoken about the squads' flight back from Portugal on Wednesday, after Manchester City were forced to divert to Liverpool due to high winds caused by Storm Dudley.

Manchester City beat Sporting Lisbon in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 on Tuesday, in the Portuguese capital. 

Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling helped last season's finalists to a 5-0 first-leg win - with VAR denying former Benfica player Bernardo Silva a hat-trick in the second half. 

The Blues returned from Lisbon on Wednesday, however high winds due to Storm Dudley led to Manchester City's return flight having to divert to Liverpool's John Lennon Airport. 

On Wednesday, Manchester City released a statement on Twitter saying, "We can confirm the plane transporting the first team home from Lisbon has landed safely in Liverpool, after high winds forced a diversion from Manchester."

A video has since emerged showing the Boeing 757 battle with the heavy winds, as the plane was forced to abort a landing attempt and divert to John Lennon Airport in Liverpool. 

On Friday, speaking ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash at home to Spurs, Pep Guardiola praised the "magnificent" pilot, following City's terrifying ordeal on Wednesday afternoon.  

"When I saw the video, it was scarier than we felt. It was bumpy, it was a moment we were going down and the engine started to roll on and we go up. 'Oh, something happened," said Guardiola. 

The Catalan continued, "We had a pilot who did incredibly well to talk to us, was so calm, we tried again and then landed in Liverpool. The pilot was magnificent because we felt anxious but thanks to the way he talk to us, everyone was calm."

