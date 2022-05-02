"It Was a No-Brainer" - Former Manchester City Forward Explains Decision to Leave the Club

FC Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has opened up on his decision to leave Manchester City in the January transfer window in spite of the Premier League side's success in winning trophies.

Ferran Torres (22), has explained why he felt it was a 'no-brainer' to leave Premier League champions Manchester City in January and link up with Xavi Hernandez at FC Barcelona.

In an interview in Spain, as reported by the Twitter account BarcaUniversal, the forward discussed settling into his new team and his rationale for the transfer to the Spanish giants.

"I feel good. It's a little hard to move clubs in January, but Manchester City let me leave easily", Torres said, alluding to his former side's willingness to negotiate a deal with Barcelona.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto The youngster added: "[Manchester City] were winning everything, but when you don't have the opportunities you want, you consider other options. [FC Barcelona manager] Xavi wanted me, and it was a no-brainer." IMAGO / Pressinphoto Since moving back to Spain - where Torres initially began his career with boyhood club FC Valencia - the forward has netted seven goals and registered six assists in all competitions.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT Most significantly, however, is that Torres has been a regular feature in the starting XI of Barcelona, which contrasts with his difficulty to establish himself in the City side under Guardiola.



Although the Spain international showcased his talent and undoubted potential in England, most notably with an impressive hat-trick against Newcastle United in the 2020/2021 season, Torres struggled to deliver consistently effective performances.

In total, Torres netted 16 times in his 43 appearances for City - with his striker cameos in the UEFA Champions League during the 2020/21 campaign a particular highlight.

Nevertheless, the Premier League side were able to register an impressive profit on Torres' initial transfer fee.

The forward signed from Valencia for a fee reported to be around €23m, but was sold to FC Barcelona for €55 million with conditional add-ons potentially adding another €10 million onto the deal.

Torres's arrival in Spain has coincided with an upturn in Barcelona's form under new manager Xavi, with the club managing to break back into the Champions League spots, currently sitting in 3rd position.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube