Pep Guardiola Gives Honest Verdict On Lionel Messi Situation Amid Reported Man City Interest

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said his piece on former Barcelona star Lionel Messi, ahead of his sides trip to Wembley for the Community Shield tomorrow.

It will not come as news to anybody that Lionel Messi has officially left FC Barcelona after 18 brilliant years with the club.

In the wake of that news, questions have circulated on whether or not he could be reunited with friend, and former boss Pep Guardiola.

The manager however completely shut down the idea and decided to instead thank the Argentine for his contribution to the Catalan's boyhood club.

“It looked like it finished well in terms of him continuing with Barcelona," Guardiola began.

"It was a surprise for everyone - me included. The president was clear today.”

He went on to say, “I didn't speak with the player or the president so I don't know what has happened."

"But as a supporter of the club I would love for him to have finished but today the club needs to be sustainable and what happened in the last year was really not good.”

Pep Guardiola was quick to point out that Messi also played a key role in his ability to manage some of the top clubs in Europe.

“As a fan, I have incredible gratitude for the most extraordinary player I have seen in my life, for the titles he helped Barcelona, to help me personally to help me to go to Munich and then to England.”

“More than that, the incredible amount of feelings and actions in front of the TV and watch what he can do with the ball, with his mates in one football game. Day by day, game by game, every three days he made something unique.”

Finally, the boss thanked the Argentine maestro one last time, and even left in a dig at the former executives who seemingly have forced Barcelona to part ways with their all time greatest player.

“All I can say is thank you so much [for bringing] Barcelona to another level, to allow Barcelona to dominate the world for a decade, and I wish him the best for the last few years of his career. He will not be forgotten."

"Hopefully one day we can say the best ever because he deserves it. But if president Laporta arrives in this situation, he should do it unfortunately because someone before didn't do well,” Guardiola concluded.

