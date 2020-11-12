“It was a very complicated injury." - Man City striker opens up on his road to recovery

As reported by Brazilian news outlet GloboEsporte, Gabriel Jesus has spoken out about his preferred position, as well as his fight back from an injury which saw him sidelined since Manchester City’s opening day fixture against Wolves.

On his preferred position, the young Brazilian had this to say: “I have no preference, I give the option to coaches at Manchester City and at the national team, this versatility of playing inside or by the edges. I’ve been playing inside at City, but I try to move."

"Here at the national team I play at the top, sometimes I fall inside. I have no preference, where they put me I will do my best.”

After some confusion over when he may return from his injury after manager Pep Guardiola had stated he expected the striker to return to the pitch in six weeks, Jesus cleared up the misunderstanding, as well as opening up his battle with the injury.

“It was a very complicated injury. At first, I finished the game well, but when the blood cooled, I couldn’t walk properly, it was a kick and then a sprint that I ended up feeling something, but I continued."

"The next day the doctor asked how I managed to finish the game. I didn’t feel it and then exams showed. It was a long recovery - it’s a place that bleeds a lot. I was bothered by being stopped, and being cut off made me very upset. After the Guardiola interview, there was some confusion, I was about to return, but everything was resolved. I came back and I’m fine."

Gabriel Jesus has now headed off on international duty with Brazil, and is expected to start their World Cup qualifying fixture against Venezuela on Saturday morning.

