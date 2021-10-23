"It Was Always A Surprise" - Pep Guardiola Delivers Verdict on Man City's Historic 6-1 Win Against Man United

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he was surprised by Manchester City's 6-1 win against Manchester United in the Premier League in 2011 ahead of his side's league clash away at Brighton on Saturday.

The Sky Blues made a massive statement of intent at the home of their fiercest rivals ten years ago, as City painted the town blue with a thumping win over the Red Devils on their own patch.

With City having made a fast start to the new campaign following the summer signings of Sergio Aguero and Samir Nasri, Roberto Mancini's men were in a rich vein of form heading into what would prove to be a pivotal clash in the history of the Manchester derby.

Ahead of his side's Premier League tie against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, City boss Pep Guardiola was asked about his memories of the clash, which remains one of the best derby wins in the English top-flight.

“It was a good result. I definitely have memories of that (derby) game. I didn't watch it live, but I knew the result and saw the highlights," said Guardiola in his pre-match press conference on Friday, as quoted by City's official website.

City pulled off a major upset against the then reigning Premier League champions in their own backyard, with a sensational all-round display by Mancini's side helping them register an important win in the title race.

Guardiola, who was in his fourth season as Barcelona manager at the time, added: “When a team like City win at Old Trafford with a result like that (6-1), it was always a surprise, but this showed how good the team Roberto Mancini built was, and it showed the excellent players he had."

After dominating possession in the early exchanges, City took the lead in the first half through Mario Balotelli, who finished past David De Gea from the edge of the area after being set up by James Milner.

City added a quick couple of goals just past the interval, as Balotelli grabbed a second to round off a brilliant team move before Aguero made it three by finishing past his former Atletico Madrid teammate from a cross by Micah Richards.

Soon after Darren Fletcher pulled one back for the hosts, a late brace from Edin Dzeko and a clever finish by David Silva meant City had made history against their local rivals, and had firmly introduced themselves as genuine title contenders for the 2011/12 campaign.

