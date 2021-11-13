“It Was an Accumulation of Reasons." - Man City Star Discusses His Bit Part Role So Far This Season

John Stones has played a bit-part role for Manchester City so far this season, but he's ready to fight for his place again.

John Stones was one of the surprise heroes of Manchester City's title-winning 2020/21 season, usurping Aymeric Laporte with his excellent performances and keeping his place all the way to the Champions League final.

But the former Everton man returned from the Euros with an injury that saw him miss the start of the season, and some initial good form from Laporte made it hard for Stones to get back in the team.

Laporte's suspension following a red card against Crystal Palace, however, opened the door for Stones to return for the Manchester derby last weekend. He was imperious that day, dominating Cristiano Ronaldo on the way to a clean sheet.

Now the 27-year-old has touched on what made the start of the season so tough for him, and his optimism for the rest of the campaign.

“It was an accumulation of [reasons], really. I had a few injuries at the start of the season, I came back and was just getting back up to speed."

“And the team were playing well. I had to be patient and respect what the guys were doing."

This is more than a fair point from Stones, as Ruben Dias and Laporte quickly settled into a rhythm at the start of the season that saw City keep five consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League.

Competition between Stones and Laporte has been tough since the arrival of Dias at the start of last season.

While the Englishman established himself as the first choice for much of the previous campaign, Laporte's quality meant he was always in a position to reassert his place in the team.

“They were doing good and sometimes you can’t change a winning team, so I had to be patient and wait for my time," Stones accepted.

“I did that and I’ve had a good few games since the last camp when we met up and I’m happy to be back here again.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra