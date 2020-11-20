'It was complicated' - Gareth Southgate admits issues in Phil Foden's return to England squad

Manchester City's Phil Foden grabbed the headlines upon his return to the England squad, netting his first two international goals for England in the 4-0 victory against Iceland.

After the UEFA Nations League clash at Wembley, England manager Gareth Southgate discussed the midfielder's return, following his punishment for his antics on international duty with Mason Greenwood earlier in the season.

"I'm really pleased for him and his family. To have the experience he had in September was really tough for a youngster", Southgate said, as reported by ESPN.

The manager also admitted there were minor issues as a result of the incident: "We all make mistakes. It was a difficult situation to be in. You're walking back through the door and looking at everyone's faces and you know the last time you saw them it was complicated."

"It took him a few days I think to settle into the camp and start to smile a bit more and relax a bit more. We know what he's capable of doing. He's one of a few that are going to be very exciting over the next few years for England."

Meanwhile, Kevin de Bruyne revealed his faith in Foden's talent, speaking to ESPN.

The 'Stockport Iniesta' has already recorded 84 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, scoring 18 goals and contributing 14 assists.

De Bruyne said that Foden can become "one of the best players in the world" if he continues his current trajectory at City.

"He's doing really well...he's been with us for three-four years, he's still a young man but he's playing regularly..."

"He's playing really well, he's evolving, so he needs to keep doing that. So, in a couple of years if he goes the right way, he'll become one of the best players in the world if he wants to", concluded the Belgian.

City fans will be hoping that Foden continues to 'keep doing that', beginning on Saturday in a big game against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side.

