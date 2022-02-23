"It Was Difficult for Me And My Family" - Ferran Torres Reveals Reason for Manchester City Exit Following Barcelona Switch

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has opened up on his time at Manchester City and why he decided to move to Spain last year despite having made an impressive start to the campaign at the Etihad Stadium.

It is safe to say that Ferran Torres could not ever truly stamp his authority at Manchester City during his one-and-a-half-year stint at the club.

Despite flashes of brilliance such as his terrific hat-trick against Newcastle United in the Premier League last season, the Spain international struggled to nail down a starting place despite having operated across the frontline since his reported £21 million arrival from Valencia.

As the 21-year-old departed Manchester City to become a focal point in attack for a healing Barcelona side, the question that has lingered since Torres' exit is why he decided to leave one of the best sides in the world on and off the pitch to return to Spain.

"My stage at Man City? It was difficult for me and my family. The hardest thing about adapting to Manchester was the weather and the (COVID-19) pandemic,” 'Torres said in an interview Mundo Deportivo this week.

Torres was one of the players at Manchester City that struggled with the dreaded virus, testing positive for coronavirus twice in the space of nine months.

In addition to this, it is understandable that it was tough for a youngster, born and raised in sunny Valencia, to adapt to the cold and rainy conditions in Manchester.

On the pitch, it was clear to see that Pep Guardiola considered the number nine role as the best position to get the best out of Torres, comparing his off-the-ball movement to one of the Premier League’s finest strikers in Jamie Vardy.

With the departure of club legend Sergio Aguero last summer and the Sky Blues’ failure to wrap up a deal for Harry Kane as a replacement, the former Valencia man was given a chance to prove his metal by playing down the middle for the Premier League champions at the start of the season.

However, a foot injury suffered on international duty kept the Spaniard out of contention for a lengthy period as he could not have the breakthrough campaign many foresaw at the start of the season.

Ultimately, a host of factors meant Manchester City was the right place, but perhaps not at the right time for Ferran Torres, who sealed a £55 million move to the Camp Nou in December last year.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra