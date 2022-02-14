"It Was My Fault" - Manchester City Star Joao Cancelo Defends Pep Guardiola And Owns Up to Subdued Start to Life at Etihad Stadium

Joao Cancelo discussed his slow start to life at Manchester City and relationship with Pep Guardiola while previewing his side's Champions League Round of 16 clash with Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday evening.

Manchester City's annual mid-season hot-streak has come at a good time as the Premier League leaders gear up to begin their Champions League knockout campaign with a trip to Portugal to face Sporting Lisbon.

The Etihad outfit will head to the Estádio José Alvalade after going unbeaten in the Premier League since early November, looking to carry over their league form to the European stage.

Speaking to the press ahead of the first-leg of his side's Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday evening, Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo stated that his side are more than capable of using their 15-game unbeaten run in the Premier League to good effect in Europe.

"We are in a good phases, not conceding many goals and scoring a lot. It reflects our daily work together," Cancelo said in his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon.

"Liverpool and Chelsea are very strong opponents and we cannot be complacent. We need to go into every game to win three points. That is what we do in the league, now in the Champions League, we are thinking about Sporting and we try to win."

The 27-year-old has become a key figure of the Manchester City squad over the past 12 months or so, announcing himself as one of Europe's most creative full-backs on both the left and right flanks.

However, it hasn't always been rosy for the Portugal international during his time at Manchester City, as he struggled with life at the Etihad Stadium following his arrival from Juventus in the summer of 2019.

"Complications with the coach (Pep Guardiola) of the way the team were playing," Cancelo said on why he it took him time a couple of seasons to unlock his true potential at Manchester City.

"I had a different way of playing at Juventus. I wanted to enjoy football and enjoy playing. It (uninspiring form in his first season at the club) was my responsibility more than the coach (Pep Guardiola), it was my fault.

"I recovered with my desire to win in life and in football. I am happy and credit to me because there was a lot of desire to become the player I am today."

