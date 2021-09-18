'It Was Not Good' - Phil Foden Reflects on Frustrating Draw Against Southampton

Manchester City star Phil Foden has delivered his verdict on his side's goalless draw against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues were held to a 0-0 draw against the Saints at the Etihad Stadium, with Pep Guardiola's side failing to find a way past a well-organised Saints backline.

City dominated ball possession for a large chunk of the tie, but often lacked the finishing touch at the end, which will bring massive criticism to the club's hierarchy for their failure to sign a recognised striker in the summer.

Raheem Sterling, who was handed his first start in over a month by Guardiola, failed to make an impact after being positioned down the middle with Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus on either wing in attack.

In his interview with BBC Match of the Day following the draw, Foden said: "After the Champions League (group-stage win over Leipzig), we had just two days to rest, short preparation.

"We struggled with our build-up, it was not precise, it was not good. We lost more balls than usual and couldn’t do the process.

"We had the feeling that we were not quite comfortable taking the ball. We couldn’t make contact with the people up front, but saying that, we had chances and at the end, a draw is a fair result."

Foden was quizzed about whether his side's involvement in the Champions League affected their display in the Premier League clash, which could see them drop to fifth or sixth place by Sunday evening.

The 21-year-old added: ”The players wanted it absolutely, but sometimes the opponents play good. In the last years (after the Champions League), we always struggled.

"Unfortunately today, we could not do it. Of course, all the opponents are good. We just have to do our process a little bit better.”

