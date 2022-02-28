Skip to main content

"It Was So Emotional" - Pep Guardiola Lauds Manchester City And Everton Fans for Heartfelt Moment Ahead of Premier League Clash

Pep Guardiola expressed his gratitude to Manchester City and Everton supporters for their touching gesture to Ukrainian pair Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko ahead of kick-off at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

Everton and Manchester City joined the footballing community in their support of Ukraine after the east European nation was invaded by Russia last week.

As the west looks on in horror and in condemns the actions of Russia President Vladimir Putin, the footballing world has since come together in their support for Ukraine and everyone affected by the brutality caused by Putin's troops.

UEFA have stripped Saint Petersburg of the Champions League final, which has since been moved to the Stade de France, and the Poland National Team have announced that they will not play Russia in their upcoming World Cup play-off semi-final clash.

Zinchenko Mykolenko Cover

Ukrainian duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko embrace ahead of kick-off between Manchester City and Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening

Zinchenko vs Everton Away

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko applauds the crowd at Goodison Park for their support for Ukraine

Clubs across the Premier League sent strong messages of support to Ukraine in the latest round of fixtures at the weekend, with a classy gesture from fans at Goodison Park on Saturday reducing Ukrainian captain and Manchester City full-back and left-sided midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko to tears.

Everton players were draped in Ukrainian flags ahead of kick-off, while the Manchester City starting XI wore t-shirts in support of Ukraine which read, 'NO WAR' across the front - a strong message to Ukraine amid the invasion from Russia.

Read More

Goodison Park played the song, 'He ain't heavy, he's my brother' ahead of Manchester City's narrow win, as Zinchenko and his compatriot, Everton star Vitaliy Mykolenko, embraced and shared an emotional hug during the warm-up on Saturday evening.

Zinchenko Mykolenko 2

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko

imago1010176929h

Oleksandr Zinchenko after Manchester City's 1-0 win at Goodison Park on Saturday

Following his side's late triumph in Merseyside, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed his gratitude to supporters at Goodison Park for their support for Oleksandr Zinchenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko and Ukraine.

"It was so emotional. Thank you so much to all the people at Goodison Park," Guardiola said in his post-match interview.

"It is not a nice moment for (Oleksandr) Zinchenko and the Ukrainian people right now. The people from Goodison Park were amazing for this."

Phil Foden scored in the 82nd minute to secure Manchester City's tenth consecutive win over the Toffees, as the Premier League champions moved six points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table. 

