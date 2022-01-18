"It Was Something I'd Never Experienced Before" - Kevin De Bruyne Reveals How Ankle Injuries Have Helped Man City Playmaker Tackle Different Challenges

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that his recent string of injury setbacks has helped him learn more about himself as a player, with the Belgian slowly but surely getting back to his usual best after a challenging start to the season.

Manchester City's midfield gem Kevin De Bruyne seems to get better and better with each passing season, with his recent match-winning strike against Chelsea to open up a 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League the latest reminder that the Belgium international is back to his best.

And after a sticky spell early on during the campaign largely due to a severe ankle injury, the 30-year-old appears to be clicking back into gear in recent weeks after playing a key role in the reigning top-flight champions' ongoing 12-game winning streak in the Premier League.

Yet, despite being one of the most experienced players in a star-studded Manchester City squad, the playmaker has revealed how his injury struggles over the past year have helped him mature even further and develop as a player.

“The challenge this season was my ankle because it was the first time I had been in pain every day for almost two months," said the PFA Players' Player of the Year in an interview for the February issue of Manchester City's monthly magazine.

"That was something I had never experienced before and I had to learn how the best way to handle that was. There are always bits and pieces that you learn – it’s not big things - it can be everything.

“(It can be) how you handle certain situations, how you handle things mentally and physically, because every time there is a different challenge."

De Bruyne and his Manchester City teammates will be looking to keep their momentum going ahead of a trip to face Southampton in the Premier League at the weekend.

