"It Was Something Impossible For Me!" - Star Defender Recalls Amazement at Manchester City Interest

Oleksandr Zinchenko has admitted he thought Manchester City's interest in him was 'impossible', as he recalled his first days at the club.

The Ukrainian joined Manchester City from FC Ufa back in 2016, for a fee of around £1.8 million. After a short loan spell at PSV, Pep Guardiola trusted him to return and compete alongside such a star-studded squad.

Zinchenko has enjoyed spells as Pep Guardiola's first-choice at left-back, but Joao Cancelo's dominant performances in the role has seen the Ukrainian struggle to feature this season.

However, with the recent fitness issues surrounding Kyle Walker, the 25-year-old has enjoyed a successful run in the side - a run where Manchester City have won 10 successive Premier League games.

In a recent discussion with CityTV, Oleksandr Zinchenko was asked to recall the time he first heard about the club's interest.

“When they told me the first time that Manchester City wanted to sign me, I didn't believe them, because it was something impossible for me because the step was massive," the Ukrainian admitted.

"Even after I signed the contract, I still couldn't believe it. When I came to the training ground and saw the manager and he shook my hand, I realised it was real.”

Three Premier League titles later, Oleksandr Zinchenko is now a well-integrated part of Pep Guardiola's successful set-up. Despite looking at various points to have one foot out of the exit door, he has always managed to fight his way back into the side.

Naturally a central midfielder, his leadership skills are something his country noticed, and handed him the captaincy at the recent European Championships - where he guided Ukraine to a quarter final. 

