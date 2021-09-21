"It Was The Best Choice" - Dutch Winger Reveals Rejecting Chelsea in Favour of Man City Switch

One Dutch winger has opened up on a former stage of his career that saw him opt for a move to Manchester City, despite interest from their Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Javairô Dilrosun is a name perhaps unfamiliar to most City supporters, mainly owing to the Dutchman failing to make a single appearance for the senior side throughout a four-year spell at the club.

The 23-year-old winger joined Manchester City in 2014 from hometown club Ajax, however after spending four years at the club, Dilrosun was allowed to leave for German side Hertha Berlin, where he has since seen his career progress.

Dirlosun currently plies his trade at Ligue 1 club Bordeaux, on-loan from Hertha Berlin, and whilst in France, the Dutch winger has touched on his time with Manchester City during an interview with a French newspaper.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola provides concerning injury update

READ MORE: Phil Foden provides dressing room insight on refereeing decisions

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed an interview by French outlet Sud-Ouest, former Manchester City academy prospect Javairô Dilrosun has discussed his four-year spell with the Sky Blues.

On leaving Ajax for the Sky Blues in 2014, Dilrosun noted, “Ajax asked me to wait an extra year before signing professional. I didn’t want to. When you’re a good player, you are meant to sign."

"The club knew that I had the level, but they didn’t put in the required effort. They asked me to stay in the same team when I’d played well with the group above.”

Dilrosun added, “Two clubs approached me. Manchester City and Chelsea. I chose City where there was a new project. They had just built a new youth setup. I felt it was the best choice for me.”

READ MORE: Kayky's first words as a Man City player upon arrival in Manchester

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on striker excuse amid Man City struggles

Following on, the Dutch winger expanded on his unfulfilled hopes whilst in Manchester, explaining, “I would have liked (to play for the first-team), but there were so many great players ahead of me, like Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva. It wasn’t easy to make a spot for yourself when you’re young”.

“I wouldn’t say it was frustrating, but the last season, I was performant, and they told me that if I didn’t sign an extension, I wouldn’t be in the first-team, nor in games or training. And I wanted to go higher, so I decided to leave”.

Javairô Dilrosun deciding to leave City for Hertha Berlin now looks to have been a wise move, after established himself as a senior professional with the German side - making a total of 59 appearances for the Bundesliga club so far.

Currently only 23-years of age, Dilrosun still has plenty of time to fulfil the potential that led to Manchester City acquiring the winger as a 16-year-old talent.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra