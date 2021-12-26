Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "It Was Weird" - Pep Guardiola Comments on 6-3 Win Over Leicester and "Master of Counter-Attacks"

    Pep Guardiola has provided an honest assessment on what could have been a calamitous second-half comeback by Leicester City, in the Boxing Day clash of Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    Manchester City had treated the Etihad Stadium faithful to a Boxing Day masterclass in the first-half. Goals in the first 20 minutes from Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, and Raheem Sterling put the Blues into a seemingly unassailable 4-0 lead.

    However, James Maddison, Ademola Lookman, and Kelechi Iheanacho fired the Foxes back into the game, just 15 minutes into the second-half.

    When it looked like Manchester City were going to crumble, Aymeric Laporte scored a towering header to restore a two-goal advantage, before Sterling scored his second, and his side's sixth of the game.

    Speaking to ManCity.com post-match, Pep Guardiola believed the game was a 'weird' one to describe - especially concerning the nature of Leicester's comeback.

    Read More

    "It was weird. Even at 4-0 in the first half, every time they had the ball they arrived in the final third delivering good passes. They moved a lot of players. They have a lot of quality. They are a master of counter-attacks."

    Guardiola continued, "They changed in the second half. The way they played they didn’t play to press high. The game was so dangerous. We didn’t play badly in the second half."

    The Catalan also felt the fact Ruben Dias was one yellow card away from suspension prevented him from disrupting the build-up to Leicester's first goal.

    "Ruben Dias was not aggressive because he was one yellow card away from being suspended so he was more cautious. The game was not over. With set-pieces we could win the game," Guardiola said.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008853737h
    News

    "It Was Weird" - Pep Guardiola Comments on 6-3 Win Over Leicester and "Master of Counter-Attacks"

    34 seconds ago
    imago1008837022h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Describes 6-3 Victory Over Leicester as 'Roller Coaster' and 'Typical Boxing Day' Match

    10 minutes ago
    City players cover 5
    Match Coverage

    Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 6-3 Leicester City (Premier League)

    55 minutes ago
    Pep vs Palace cover
    News

    "Getting Rinsed on the Counter", "Need A Kayky Cameo!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Starting XI Against Leicester City

    3 hours ago
    Stones Walker Rodri
    News

    Man City Confirm Fresh Double Injury Blow in Addition to Ferran Torres and Kyle Walker

    4 hours ago
    Team News Cover Newcastle
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Leicester City (Premier League)

    4 hours ago
    imago1008767881h
    Transfer Rumours

    Transfer Fees and Wages Revealed as Man City Circle Alongside Arsenal, Tottenham, and Chelsea for Star Striker

    5 hours ago
    Leroy Sane
    News

    "Together With Manchester City" - Bayern Munich Star and Former Etihad Winger Leroy Sane Reveals Challengers for Champions League

    6 hours ago