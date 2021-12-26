"It Was Weird" - Pep Guardiola Comments on 6-3 Win Over Leicester and "Master of Counter-Attacks"

Pep Guardiola has provided an honest assessment on what could have been a calamitous second-half comeback by Leicester City, in the Boxing Day clash of Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City had treated the Etihad Stadium faithful to a Boxing Day masterclass in the first-half. Goals in the first 20 minutes from Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, and Raheem Sterling put the Blues into a seemingly unassailable 4-0 lead.

However, James Maddison, Ademola Lookman, and Kelechi Iheanacho fired the Foxes back into the game, just 15 minutes into the second-half.

When it looked like Manchester City were going to crumble, Aymeric Laporte scored a towering header to restore a two-goal advantage, before Sterling scored his second, and his side's sixth of the game.

Speaking to ManCity.com post-match, Pep Guardiola believed the game was a 'weird' one to describe - especially concerning the nature of Leicester's comeback.

"It was weird. Even at 4-0 in the first half, every time they had the ball they arrived in the final third delivering good passes. They moved a lot of players. They have a lot of quality. They are a master of counter-attacks."

Guardiola continued, "They changed in the second half. The way they played they didn’t play to press high. The game was so dangerous. We didn’t play badly in the second half."

The Catalan also felt the fact Ruben Dias was one yellow card away from suspension prevented him from disrupting the build-up to Leicester's first goal.

"Ruben Dias was not aggressive because he was one yellow card away from being suspended so he was more cautious. The game was not over. With set-pieces we could win the game," Guardiola said.

