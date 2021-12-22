“It Wasn’t Ideal”- Man City Icon Opens Up on Exit from the Club Following Pep Guardiola Clash

Manchester City icon Joe Hart has opened up on his time at the Etihad Stadium and his relationship with the club on the whole after his exit, in a new and exclusive interview.

Hart is one of the ultimate fan favourites at Manchester City, and without a doubt a club legend, hailed for his extraordinary shot-stopping and infectious personality throughout a lengthy period of service to the side.

Signed from Shrewsbury Town as a teenager, the Englishman went on to become a world-class goalkeeper, especially instrumental in the Sky Blues’ FA Cup triumph in 2011 and the first two Premier League title wins in 2012 and 2014.

While Pep Guardiola’s arrival ultimately led to Joe Hart’s eventual departure, due to the Catalan fancying a number one who is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

In an exclusive interview with talkSPORT, the Celtic shotstopper has opened up on all things Manchester City, including his sudden exit, saying, “It’s football. As I’ve said before, it was obviously an ideal situation that I never shied away from. I loved being there and loved playing there and loved the direction. It wasn’t about what I wanted.”

He continued to say, “People came in who didn’t want that to happen and that’s not because they had anything against me, they just had a different vision. Unfortunately, I didn’t fit into it. It wasn’t ideal and I’ve been over it many times.”

On his time at the club, Hart reflected, “A lot of love for that place. My love stems from when I played with Trev [Trevor Sinclair] when I first came in. It was a huge club for me."

“They were in the lower half of the Premier League table, but there were established England stars like Trev and people like that in the team”, Hart said.

The legendary goalkeeper concluded by touching his love for Manchester City, revealing, “That will forever be in my heart. I love the club. The team chops and changes, with modern-day football."

"It’s tough to keep up with. As far as the club and the people of Manchester City, we will always have a connection. That will always stay with me and is something I’m proud of.”

