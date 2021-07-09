Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

"It Will Be Financial Doping" - Javier Tebas Hits Out At Suggestions of Man City and PSG Signing Barcelona Star Lionel Messi

Heavily outspoken La Liga President Javier Tebas has claimed that if Manchester City were to sign Lionel Messi then it would be “financial doping.”
Author:
Publish date:

Javier Tebas, a known critic of Manchester City and recently a victim to a scathing attack by Pep Guardiola on social media, has vowed that European football must “establish limits,” as he once again accused the Premier League Champions of “financial doping.”

Barcelona’s dire financial situation means that Lionel Messi, who was heavily linked with an extraordinary move to Manchester City last summer, is currently unable to extend his contract with the Catalan club.

The 34 year-old is now technically a free agent, but according to the La Liga President, Manchester City “wouldn't even consider signing Messi,” as he explained that it would be “financial doping” if either Manchester City or PSG signed the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

READ MORE: Benjamin Mendy identified as possible target by Italian giants

READ MORE: Significant updates on the injury status of Kevin de Bruyne

Javier Tebas has said, “Man City have lost €270M so obviously they wouldn't even consider signing Messi. PSG have had losses, too, so they can't even consider signing Messi. If they do, it will be financial doping. It would be incredible.”

The La Liga President continued his latest unprovoked attack on the finances and ownership of Manchester City and PSG, as he claimed that it was one of “the pending issues in European football.”

Tebas went on to say, “We need to establish limits. Financial doping is damaging football. It's not real money, not generated by clubs. Money not from football causes bad inflation and ruins football.”

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling speaks of his Man City form while on England duty

READ MORE: Tottenham director provides major update on Harry Kane future

“We have to fight against this. This is one of the pending issues in European football. If it's not solved, the game will find itself in a very complicated situation."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_33986197
News

"It Will Be Financial Doping" - Javier Tebas Hits Out At Suggestions of Man City and PSG Signing Barcelona Star Lionel Messi

sipa_33914257
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola Makes Phone Call To Barcelona Forward Over Possible Summer Transfer

sipa_33981584
Transfer Rumours

Man City Suffer Blow In Harry Kane Pursuit As Man United Take 'Pole Position' For Tottenham Star

E5yUcKTXIAAH5tQ
Transfer Rumours

Man City Made Two-Year Contract Offer To Now PSG Star Prior to Move - Arsenal Also Mentioned

sipa_34040337
Transfer Rumours

"He Proves This Every Year!" - Italy Midfielder Heaps Praise On Man City Star Ahead Of Euro 2020 Final

sipa_33614064
Transfer Rumours

Barcelona Star's Agent In 'Good Contact' With Man City - Player Offered To Club Last Summer

1002616817
News

Man City Forward Agrees Two-Season Loan Move Amid Interest From Italy

KITS
News

Man City's 2021/2022 Home Kit Release Date Revealed - Everything You Need To Know About The New Kits