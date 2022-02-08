"It Will Be Nice to See Him!" - Pep Guardiola Looking Forward to Christian Eriksen's Brentford Debut Ahead of Premier League Tie

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said it will be 'nice' to see Christian Eriksen back on the pitch when Brentford travel to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The champions of England will return to Premier League action for the first time since their 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary's in January, when Aymeric Laporte spared his side's blushes by canceling out a brilliant strike from Kyle Walker-Peters early on.

Though Brentford's arrival to Manchester on Wednesday evening will not see Christian Eriksen make his debut for the Bees, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking forward to seeing the Denmark international back on the pitch.

Speaking to the press ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Brentford, the Catalan said: "It is great news that he (Eriksen) came back to play the game that he loves and the game he does exceptionally well.

"I am pretty sure they (the medics) took all the right measures so that he (Eriksen) will not suffer this scare again. Fortunately, he can come back and it will be nice to see him tomorrow."

Christian Eriksen was not in the squad for Brentford's FA Cup fourth-round loss to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, and Bees boss Thomas Frank has confirmed that the 29-year-old will not feature against the Premier League leaders in mid-week.

In his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Frank said: "It (Eriksen's game-time) is something we will constantly speak with him about. One thing is for sure; he (Eriksen) will not play against Manchester City. We will take it day by day."

Having made a miraculous return to football after having suffering cardiac arrest less than eight months ago, the Denmark international completed his first training session with his new teammates on Tuesday after signing for Brentford till the end of the campaign in January.

The former Tottenham midfielder is soon expected to step out on the pitch for his first outing since collapsing in the first-half of Denmark's European Championship tie against Finland in June.

Eriksen has since been fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) and has been cleared to return to professional football after vigorous medical checks in recent months.

