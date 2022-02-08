"It Will Be One of the Biggest Surprises This Season" - Thomas Frank Delivers Honest Assessment of Brentford's Chances Against Manchester City

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has delivered his verdict on Manchester City and their performances this season ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with the champions of England at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Bees are set to make the trip up north to face the league leaders after a round of FA Cup action at the weekend, with Brentford losing 4-1 away at Everton and Manchester City sealing a comeback win against Fulham.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Christian Eriksen will not be involved against the Sky Blues after taking part in his first training session with his new teammates on Tuesday afternoon.

Frank has admitted that his side can pull off one of the biggest upsets of the league campaign should Brentford, who have suffered defeat in each of their previous five outings, claim victory in their Premier League tie with the table-toppers on Wednesday.

The Danish boss said: "If we go there (to the Etihad Stadium) and get something, it will be one of the biggest surprises in this year’s Premier League. Manchester City are the clear number one in the league, playing some brilliant football and having a fantastic season."

Manchester City will be looking to return to winning ways after being held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton in their last league outing ahead of the recent winter break.

Pep Guardiola will again be without Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer for the clash against the Bees, after the pair were deemed unfit to be involved in their FA Cup fourth-round win over Fulham on Saturday.

The Sky Blues sealed a narrow win over Brentford in the reverse fixture, as Phil Foden's clever finish from a pinpoint cross by Kevin De Bruyne gave all three points to Guardiola's men at the Brentford Community Stadium in their final fixture of 2021.

