"It Will Be Tough" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Everton and Frank Lampard Ahead of Premier League Trip to Goodison Park

Pep Guardiola spoke about his faith in the Manchester City squad as they look to bounce back in the Premier League against Everton on Saturday after a disappointing defeat to Tottenham last week.

A late winner from Harry Kane saw Tottenham end Manchester City's 15-game unbeaten run in the Premier League last weekend, as Antonio Conte's men blew the title race wide open before Liverpool capitalised by winning their game in hand against Leeds United on Wednesday evening.

City, who secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Everton in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium, will be looking to return to winning ways against the Toffees, who have endured a testing start to life under newly-appointed manager Frank Lampard.

Previewing the league leaders' trip to Goodison Park, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola provided his verdict on the Everton manager and how his side's upcoming opponents look different under the former Chelsea boss from when Rafael Benitez was at the helm.

"Everyone in the world would think they (Everton) wouldn't be in that position (in the league table). I'm not there to know the reason why," Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

"Sometimes when you make that comment, you lose respect from the guy not there (the former manager). I try to look at their strong points; saying good words for Frank (Lampard) and bad words for Rafa (Benitez) is not my intention. They (Everton) have good players.

"They (Everton) are fighting for being where they should be from the history. It will be tough at Goodison Park but I have full confidence in these players. I don't have an alternative."

