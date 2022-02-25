Skip to main content

"It Will Be Tough" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Everton and Frank Lampard Ahead of Premier League Trip to Goodison Park

Pep Guardiola spoke about his faith in the Manchester City squad as they look to bounce back in the Premier League against Everton on Saturday after a disappointing defeat to Tottenham last week.

A late winner from Harry Kane saw Tottenham end Manchester City's 15-game unbeaten run in the Premier League last weekend, as Antonio Conte's men blew the title race wide open before Liverpool capitalised by winning their game in hand against Leeds United on Wednesday evening.

City, who secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Everton in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium, will be looking to return to winning ways against the Toffees, who have endured a testing start to life under newly-appointed manager Frank Lampard.

Ferna x Pep Norwich Away

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Fernandinho 

Foden x Pep Cover

Pep Guardiola and Phil Foden

Previewing the league leaders' trip to Goodison Park, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola provided his verdict on the Everton manager and how his side's upcoming opponents look different under the former Chelsea boss from when Rafael Benitez was at the helm.

"Everyone in the world would think they (Everton) wouldn't be in that position (in the league table). I'm not there to know the reason why," Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

Read More

Pep x Conte Spurs Home

Pep Guardiola and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte

Pep Cover Close

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola 

"Sometimes when you make that comment, you lose respect from the guy not there (the former manager). I try to look at their strong points; saying good words for Frank (Lampard) and bad words for Rafa (Benitez) is not my intention. They (Everton) have good players.

"They (Everton) are fighting for being where they should be from the history. It will be tough at Goodison Park but I have full confidence in these players. I don't have an alternative."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Pep vs Fulham Home
News

"It Will Be Tough" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Everton and Frank Lampard Ahead of Premier League Trip to Goodison Park

By Vayam Lahoti
1 minute ago
imago1000839810h
Match Coverage

Everton vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

By Sangam Desai
19 minutes ago
imago1009031863h
Transfer Rumours

From Germany: Manchester City ‘Easily’ Able to Pay Erling Haaland €670,000-A-Week Wages - Player Could Receive ‘Exactly What He Wants’

By Harry Siddall
39 minutes ago
Pep cover fresh
News

Pep Guardiola Outlines Why the Premier League is the 'Hardest' to Win Following Tottenham Defeat

By Vayam Lahoti
47 minutes ago
imago1009892629h
Match Coverage

John Stones Starts and Riyad Mahrez Returns - Everton vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 hour ago
CIty Players Cover vs Spurs Home
News

"The Players Know Why We Didn't Win" - Pep Guardiola Explains How Manchester City Squad Reacted to Tottenham Loss Ahead of Everton Clash

By Vayam Lahoti
2 hours ago
imago1009892113h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Update on Oleksandr Zinchenko Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

By Harry Siddall
3 hours ago
Grealish x Jesus vs Arsenal Home
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Major Manchester City Fitness Update Ahead of Everton Trip

By
Harry Winters and
Vayam Lahoti
3 hours ago