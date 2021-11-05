"It Would Be a Disaster if He Left!", "Sign a Lifetime Contract" - Many Man City Fans React to Star Midfielders Pre-Man United Comments

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to comments from Bernardo Silva before his sides clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

Manchester City are looking to get back on track in the Premier League when they take the short trip across town to face local rivals Manchester United on Saturday morning.

The Manchester derby is always a fiercely fought contest, but this year, both sides are in desperate need of the three points and will want a win over their rivals to kickstart their season.

One player that will be key to City's success in this fixture is Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese international has already scored twice at Old Trafford and will be looking to add to his tally this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the game to Sky Sports, the 27-year-old has been discussing Manchester City's start to the season and what the upcoming derby means to the fans.

When asked how he personally was feeling right now, his response excited quite a few City fans:

"I'm feeling happy right now. I love the club, I've always loved the club. I feel the love from the fans, from the staff and from my teammates and that was never the question," Silva told reporters.

These comments are in reference to rumours in the summer that Silva requested to leave the club after growing tired of the 'Manchester lifestyle'.

This has obviously prompted a huge reaction from Twitter users over on City Xtra, who are desperate to see their star man sign a new contract and remain at the club for as long as possible.

