'It Would Surprise Me If City Let Him Go' - Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero On Bernardo Silva

Former Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero provided his thoughts on Bernardo Silva's potential move to Barcelona.

The Summer window has been a busy one for Manchester City. Fernandinho, Sterling, Jesus, and Zinchenko have all departed the Etihad, whilst Haaland, Alvarez, and Phillips have all come in.

One transfer saga however that continues to take twists and turns is Bernardo Silva potentially moving to Spain to join Barcelona. Despite their well-documented financial issues, the Blaugrana have continued to sign players this summer, with Bernardo Silva potentially being their next target.

Manchester City legend and former Barcelona player Sergio Aguero has now provided his thoughts on the potential move.

Speaking to Stake.com, Aguero said "Bernardo is a great player. He carries the ball tied, has sacrifice, quality to assist and goals. And he can play in different positions. It would surprise me if City let him go, he is a player who contributes a lot every season.

Silva has been a great asset for the Sky Blues since joining from French side AS Monaco, making 251 appearances, scoring 48 times, and providing 50 assists.

The former Argentina international continued "But everything is possible. And if he finally arrives at Barca, then he will be someone who can be key to the possession game that Xavi likes."

Barcelona have been determined to get signings in this summer for manager Xavi, including the likes of Lewandowski, Kounde, Raphinha, and Christensen. The Spanish giants are reportedly extremely keen on adding Silva to that list, as a leading playmaker for Xavi's revamped side.

