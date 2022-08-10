Skip to main content

'It Would Surprise Me If City Let Him Go' - Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero On Bernardo Silva

Former Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero provided his thoughts on Bernardo Silva's potential move to Barcelona.

The Summer window has been a busy one for Manchester City. Fernandinho, Sterling, Jesus, and Zinchenko have all departed the Etihad, whilst Haaland, Alvarez, and Phillips have all come in.

One transfer saga however that continues to take twists and turns is Bernardo Silva potentially moving to Spain to join Barcelona. Despite their well-documented financial issues, the Blaugrana have continued to sign players this summer, with Bernardo Silva potentially being their next target.

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City legend and former Barcelona player Sergio Aguero has now provided his thoughts on the potential move.

Speaking to Stake.com, Aguero said "Bernardo is a great player. He carries the ball tied, has sacrifice, quality to assist and goals. And he can play in different positions. It would surprise me if City let him go, he is a player who contributes a lot every season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Silva has been a great asset for the Sky Blues since joining from French side AS Monaco, making 251 appearances, scoring 48 times, and providing 50 assists.

 The former Argentina international continued "But everything is possible. And if he finally arrives at Barca, then he will be someone who can be key to the possession game that Xavi likes."

Aguero Barcelona Presser 1

Barcelona have been determined to get signings in this summer for manager Xavi, including the likes of Lewandowski, Kounde, Raphinha, and Christensen. The Spanish giants are reportedly extremely keen on adding Silva to that list, as a leading playmaker for Xavi's revamped side.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityBarcelona

Lucas Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City View Lucas Paqueta As Long-Term Kevin De Bruyne Replacement

By Elliot Thompson34 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola
News

I Never Thought I'd See Anything Like 'Man City' - Former Premier League Manager Neil Warnock

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Erling Haaland
Transfer Rumours

Report: Erling Haaland's First Option Was The Spanish League But Real Madrid Didn't Want Him

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Continuing Negotiations For Sergio Gomez

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Frenkie
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Will Use Frenkie De Jong Sale To Move For Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Have Given Bernardo Silva Assurances They Will Sign Him

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Aware Bernardo Silva Wants To Join Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Sergio Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Offer For Sergio Gomez Has Been Revealed

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago