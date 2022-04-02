Italian Manager Gives Controversial Take on Manchester City Star's Role in Pep Guardiola's System

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has given an interesting perspective on how Pep Guardiola utilizes Ederson in his system in an interview this week, suggesting that the Brazilian simply makes long passes and launches the ball away from goal.

While several Manchester City fans were perturbed by Pep Guardiola’s insistence to give Joe Hart the boot for a goalkeeper who is comfortable in possession, this approach has gone on to paid dividends for the five-time Premier League champions.

Following Claudio Bravo’s struggles as the replacement for the City legend and former England number one, there is a case to make for Ederson’s acquisition in 2017 as perhaps the most key signing during Guardiola's reign at City so far.

IMAGO / Action Plus The Catalan's philosophy and style of play revolve around the Brazilian shotstopper’s immaculate distribution owing largely to the 28-year-old's role in playing out from the back and distribution across the defence and midfield lines. IMAGO / Colorsport However, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri recently delivered an intriguing take on the Guardiola's use of Ederson when asked to reflect on the style of play his own teams over the years have adopted. IMAGO / PA Images “Play well or get results? It’s a nice game. It’s funny!" the Italian coach said in an interview with GQ Italia this week, as translated and relayed by Football Italia.

"(Pep) Guardiola is an extraordinary coach, but what has he done? Everyone thinks about building from the back, but he has signed a goalkeeper (Ederson) who makes long passes and launches the ball 80 metres away.”

While Allegri is correct in highlighting Ederson's range of passing - which is arguably the best in world football in his position - it would be way off the mark to highlight just that trait in particular for how the former Benfica man is crucial to the way City play and build in attack.

Ederson’s advanced starting position and wand of a left foot allow him to bypass the opposition press with his line-breaking balls right into the Manchester City midfield, as seen for Gabriel Jesus’ goal in his side's 5-0 thumping of Arsenal in the Premier League in August.

Ultimately, it boils down to how the three-time Premier League winner has seemingly every pass within his compass, which makes him such a key player for Pep Guardiola and disproves Allegri’s claims that it is simply his ability on the ball that is utilized in Guardiola's carefully-curated system.

