"It'd Be Easy to Sign Three or Four More Years" - Pep Guardiola Provides Major Update on His Manchester City Future

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to address his future this summer, with the Catalan currently contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023.

Pep Guardiola is currently enjoying his sixth campaign in charge of Manchester City, having joined from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2016, replacing Manuel Pellegrini at the Etihad Stadium.

The Catalan, who won the Champions League twice as manager of Barcelona, has won 10 trophies, including three Premier League titles, since moving to the Premier League from the Bundesliga six years ago.

City once again find themselves embroiled in a Premier League title race with Liverpool, with Guardiola's side looking to extend the gap to six points with a win over rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues are looking to regain the Premier League for a second time under the Catalan's management, with the Sky Blues also set for Champions League and FA Cup Quarter-Finals, as we approach the business end of the campaign.

Guardiola looks set to enter the final 12 months of his current contract this summer, and has admitted ahead of the 186th Manchester Derby, that he will think about his future with the Blues this summer when he has one full campaign remaining.

"For me, it'd be easy to sign three or four more years with a lot of money in the pocket and see what happens, but that’s not the point.

"The point is still we are together and follow, and we will have to see it until the end of the season and next,” Guardiola in response to questions around his long-term future.

Since his appointment in 2016, Guardiola has extended his stay with the reigning Premier League Champions on two occasions, firstly in 2018 and again in 2020 - with the 51 year-olds current deal due to expire in 2023.

“In football after six seasons at Man City, it’s a lot of time. I’m not going to stay just to stay, I have to see if we can still do it together and everyone’s involved. That’s the most important. I have to feel it. That’s the reason I extended two times."

The Catalan continued, "When I arrived, I didn’t expect it. I’m incredibly satisfied, I’m not here to move to another place. I have to feel everybody, especially the players, are still comfortable working with me, still, we can win and fight to win, you have to see it."

