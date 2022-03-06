Skip to main content

"It'd Be Easy to Sign Three or Four More Years" - Pep Guardiola Provides Major Update on His Manchester City Future

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to address his future this summer, with the Catalan currently contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023.

Pep Guardiola is currently enjoying his sixth campaign in charge of Manchester City, having joined from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2016, replacing Manuel Pellegrini at the Etihad Stadium. 

The Catalan, who won the Champions League twice as manager of Barcelona, has won 10 trophies, including three Premier League titles, since moving to the Premier League from the Bundesliga six years ago. 

City once again find themselves embroiled in a Premier League title race with Liverpool, with Guardiola's side looking to extend the gap to six points with a win over rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon. 

The Blues are looking to regain the Premier League for a second time under the Catalan's management, with the Sky Blues also set for Champions League and FA Cup Quarter-Finals, as we approach the business end of the campaign. 

imago1008511558h

Pep Guardiola speaks to the press

imago0048799393h

Pep Guardiola in conversation with Ilkay Gundogan

Guardiola looks set to enter the final 12 months of his current contract this summer, and has admitted ahead of the 186th Manchester Derby, that he will think about his future with the Blues this summer when he has one full campaign remaining.  

Read More

"For me, it'd be easy to sign three or four more years with a lot of money in the pocket and see what happens, but that’s not the point. 

"The point is still we are together and follow, and we will have to see it until the end of the season and next,” Guardiola in response to questions around his long-term future. 

Since his appointment in 2016, Guardiola has extended his stay with the reigning Premier League Champions on two occasions, firstly in 2018 and again in 2020 - with the 51 year-olds current deal due to expire in 2023.

“In football after six seasons at Man City, it’s a lot of time. I’m not going to stay just to stay, I have to see if we can still do it together and everyone’s involved. That’s the most important. I have to feel it. That’s the reason I extended two times." 

The Catalan continued, "When I arrived, I didn’t expect it. I’m incredibly satisfied, I’m not here to move to another place. I have to feel everybody, especially the players, are still comfortable working with me, still, we can win and fight to win, you have to see it."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1002827903h
News

"It'd Be Easy to Sign Three or Four More Years" - Pep Guardiola Provides Major Update on His Manchester City Future

By Harry Wintersjust now
imago1003173363h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Set to Lose Pursuit of Rayaine Bounida to €700,000-A-Year Deal

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1008385532h
News

"I Know How Important is a Derby For Our Fans" - Pep Guardiola Previews Mammoth Premier League Clash With Manchester United

By Harry Siddall11 hours ago
Bernardo Cover vs Everton Away
News

Bernardo Silva Says Fans Who 'Go to Stats' Do Not Understand Football

By Edward Burnett12 hours ago
imago1008574761h
News

Pep Guardiola Does Not Demand 'Extraordinary Things', Says Bernardo Silva

By Srinivas Sadhanand14 hours ago
Richards Cover
News

Micah Richards Snubs Manchester City Star for Cristiano Ronaldo in Conversation With Gary Neville

By Vayam Lahoti16 hours ago
KDB x Bernardo Cover
News

Gary Neville Puts Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva Clear of Manchester United Star

By Vayam Lahoti17 hours ago
imago1009697391h
News

Manchester City Plan to Offer Fans the Chance to Meet Players as Incentive to Buy NFTs

By Harry Siddall18 hours ago