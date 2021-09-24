"It's a Big Compliment for the Premier League" - Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Opens Up on Title Race Challenge

Pep Guardiola believes that this season's Premier League title defence could be the toughest that the Blues have faced in recent years, speaking ahead of his side's trip to face Chelsea this weekend.

In the 20/21 season, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City secured their third Premier League title in four seasons after a fantastic performance in a Covid-hit season.

As the 21/22 campaign begins to take shape, Manchester City's closest title rivals have all started the season in superb fashion - leaving the reigning Champions in 5th place after five games.

Manchester City now head into this weekend with two massive games to look forward to - a trip to Stamford Bridge to face the champions of Europe, Chelsea, and a clash with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield.

It is matches like those which make defending the Premier League title so difficult, and Pep Guardiola believes this could be the most difficult title defence he and Manchester City have experienced yet.

"Every year the second season is harder than the first one and the third and fourth. There are top quality players. Really tough, an incredible challenge for us. Accept the challenge and we go for it," Pep Guardiola said ahead of Manchester City's trip south to face Chelsea.

"It's a big compliment for the Premier League, they should be provide for the fantastic, brilliant contenders, managers in all the clubs. Top quality players in every squad, 15-17 exceptional players. We have to be here and enjoy the Premier League in this country."

To compound the week's importance, the Blues face the daunting task of heading to Paris to face off against Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday - putting more emphasis on starting the gruelling week off with a top class performance at Stamford Bridge.

