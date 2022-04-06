"It's a Big Game!" - Kevin De Bruyne Previews Mammoth Premier League Clash Against Liverpool

Kevin De Bruyne has urged his fellow Manchester City stars to stay composed, as the Belgian midfielder's strike secured a narrow 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Blues will take slender 1-0 lead to the Spanish capital next week, courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne, who slotted home superbly in the 70th minute after some brilliant work from substitute Phil Foden.

In a somewhat frustrating yet dominant 90 minutes - during which a pragmatic Atletico Madrid failed to register a single attempt on goal - a professional performance helped City to a first-leg advantage.

Pep Guardiola named Ilkay Gundogan in the starting eleven for the second successive game, with Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish both dropped to the bench - Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, and Kevin De Bruyne made up the City front three.

However, it was the introduction of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, and Gabriel Jesus on the 68th minute which unlocked the tie - with a spirited, rejuvenated, and threatening City attack.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Foden made an instant impact, as his fabulous footwork set up De Bruyne to score once again at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League. IMAGO / Focus Images City squandered late chances to double their advantage ahead of Wednesday's return leg, with De Bruyne seeing his vicious effort blocked by former Blues defender, Stefan Savic.

IMAGO / News Images Following Tuesday's first-leg win over the Spanish champions, De Bruyne has urged his teammates to stay composed, after numerous flare-ups between the two sets of players in the closing stages of the game.



"It's the way they play, it's their style. We have to stay composed, don't get into the actions or fight with them. It's not the way we are as a team, I think we handled it well as a team. Sometimes it happens but the boys did well," said the Belgian midfielder.

De Bruyne also revealed that he was pleased with the Sky Blues' performance, but was notably cautious, given the small advantage.

"1-0 is 1-0," De Bruyne began, "No away goals but I expect a bit similar over there, maybe if the game is tight they have to attack a bit more. We played well and that's the only thing we can do today."

Before next week's trip to the Wanda Metropolitano, City face Liverpool in the Premier League - a potentially defining fixture in the race for the title.

Previewing Sunday's clash, the Belgian said, "It's five days until Sunday, both teams played today. It's a big game, everyone's looking forward to it including the players. We have to recover and get ready for Sunday."

