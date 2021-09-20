“It’s A Big Step For Him” - Man City Star Provides Glowing Report of New Man United Signing

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias believes that Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford will strengthen Manchester United's title hopes this season.

As per comments provided by Portuguese media outlet A Bola this week, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Ruben Dias hailed his Portuguese teammate for consistently performing at a high level.

The Manchester City centre-back believes that Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to come back to Old Trafford and compete in one of the most competitive leagues in the world will prove to be a 'big step' for the five-time Ballon d'Or.

“Cristiano, year after year, continues to be at a high level”, said Dias.

While the Manchester City vice-captain refused to make any bold predictions about what the future may hold for his compatriot, he insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival is bound to help the club with ‘most ambitions.’

Dias further claimed, “He [Ronaldo] has come up big again. He returns to one of the most competitive leagues in the world and to one of the clubs with the most ambitions. It’s a big step for him.”

“We won’t be predicting the future, but obviously United come out reinforced and become more and more a strong candidate,” he concluded.

Following a three-year stay at Serie A giants Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo moved back to Manchester United in the final days of the previous transfer window, despite strong interest from rivals Manchester City.

So far, the Portugal and football icon has scored an impressive tally of four goals in as many appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this season.

