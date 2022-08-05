'It's A Bit Weird' - Manchester City Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Unsure On Mid-Season World Cup

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan talks about the mid-season World Cup schedule on Twitter.

The upcoming Premier League campaign would be the most unique ever if it wasn't for the 2019/20 Covid-19 disrupted season. The World Cup will be played in the middle of the season during the Winter period in Qatar.

It is safe to say football supporters around the world aren't really sure what to expect from the World Cup being played in the middle of the season's calendar, including the players themselves.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan has voiced his thoughts on the World Cup situation during a Q&A on his Twitter account.

Manchester City's number '8' was asked 'How do you feel about the World Cup being in the middle of the season?' by @HaalandST.

Ilkay Gundogan responded on his Twitter account "It's a bit weird ... and no one still really knows how it will feel and also how to come back into the normal season afterwards with only some days off. But I would say it's still better than playing in Qatar during the hot summer ..."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Gundogan can understand that playing mid-season is better than playing a World Cup in the middle of the desert during the Summer, but that doesn't suggest he is completely sure about it.

The German international admits it will be 'weird' and is concerned about the number of rest players will get before the return to Premier League competition.

Gundogan scored Manchester City's title-winning goal on the final day of last season, he may next be in action when City take on West Ham United away from home this Sunday, in their first Premier League game of the 2022/23 season.

Read More Manchester City Coverage