"It's a business, of course..." - Pep Guardiola hits out at changes to football

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola did not hold back when pointing out the glaring issues with the proposed European Super League.

Although these quotes came before the club announced their official withdrawal from the breakaway league, as the Manchester City manager opened up on what he felt about the competition during a pre-match press conference ahead of the club's trip to Aston Villa.

“It’s a business, of course, but there’s a lot of feeling behind,” said Guardiola.

He continued, “But the Champions League, of course you have to improve. A long time ago when I started playing football just the champions played the Champions League. Just one team. Now we have four.”

Earlier on in his press conference, the Catalan mentioned that UEFA also needed to look inwards and reshape their competition - the Champions League - however he was quick to point out that the competition has improved.

“Now the competition is much better than before. Okay, we play more games. Maybe in the future there’s another way to play this competition. Society goes forward and intentions are completely different.”

Pep Guardiola finished by saying, “But we have to create it altogether. And altogether you have to agree that when you play on the field and beat the opponents, you deserve to be there. If not, you have to improve. If not, it’s another sport, another game, and that cannot be possible.”

