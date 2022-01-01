Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    "It's A Clear Penalty" - Man City Star Defends Crucial VAR Decision in Arsenal Win

    Manchester City midfielder Rodri has provided his verdict on VAR's decision to award his side a penalty in the second-half of their 2-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, with the Spain international stating that it was a clear penalty for the Premier League champions.
    Pep Guardiola's side came from behind in supreme fashion to claim their 11th consecutive league victory after being outplayed by Arsenal in the opening 45 minutes at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day.

    After making a fast start against the league leaders, the Gunners went ahead courtesy of Bukayo Saka's strike from Kieran Tierney’s cross, as Arsenal’s wide players caused the visitors all sorts of problems in the first-half.

    However, Manchester City came back fighting after the interval against the north Londoners, with Bernardo Silva calling for a penalty to be awarded to his side after going down from Granit Xhaka's challenge in the box less than 10 minutes into the second-half.

    In his post-match interview with BT Sport, Rodri claimed that he thought it was an obvious decision to award the penalty after he saw the impact made by Xhaka closer to the screen.

    The 25-year-old said: "I have no doubt about the (City) penalty. I had doubt in the first action, I didn't know if there was enough contact, but I got close to the screen and it's a clear penalty."

    After communicating with officials at VAR's hub in Stockley Park, referee Stuart Atwell went to the monitor and have a closer look at the challenge himself to check whether Xhaka did commit an offence in his own box.

    The decision was overturned as Manchester City were handed an opportunity to restore parity and level proceedings, and Riyad Mahrez brought his side back into the tie by making it all square ahead of the hour-mark.

    The reigning top-flight champions, who were handed a major boost following Rodri's return to the starting XI after missing the last two games, snatched a late win through Spanish midfielder's effort in stoppage time to steal the points after a titanic battle with one of the most improved sides in the division.

