"It's A Cloning System!" - Manchester United Legend Makes Stunning Admission About Man City Academy During Everton Win

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville paid the ultimate compliment to Manchester City's academy system in their 3-0 victory over Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Sky Blues were at their dominant best, as they reduced the gap between themselves and the top of the Premier League table to three points with a convincing win against the Toffees.

With Jack Grealish out injured and Kevin De Bruyne sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, Pep Guardiola handed academy star Cole Palmer his first start in the top-flight against Rafael Benitez's side.

The 19-year-old was positioned down the middle by Pep Guardiola, as he partnered Raheem Sterling and fellow Manchester City academy graduate Phil Foden in an all-English frontline.

Pep Guardiola even gave the impressive youth academy attacking midfielder James McAtee his Premier League debut late on, as the Salford-born teenager replaced Palmer with less than five minutes left on the clock.

Despite having just come on, McAtee went on an incredible run on the edge of the penalty area on the stroke of full-time, causing havoc among the Everton backline all on his own.

This led former Manchester United captain Gary Neville to pay his ex-club's local rivals the ultimate compliment for how the club's academy system has worked in favour of their first-team in the past few seasons.

In commentary for Sky Sports, Neville said, "It (Manchester City's academy) is not an academy, it’s a cloning system. They’re like clones, they’re all the same. It’s almost like David Silva’s left them all behind."

The David Silva parallel is testament to how well-drilled Manchester City's young guns are, with much credit going to training with the first-team and learning from the senior squad under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola and his staff.

While Phil Foden has been a first-team regular for more than a year, Palmer slotted in right from the off despite being asked to fill in up top by PGuardiola, while McAtee saw himself compared to David Silva after featuring for less than 5 minutes of normal time on Sunday.

