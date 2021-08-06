"It's a Difficult One..." - Man City Signing Jack Grealish Delivers Verdict on Best Position Ahead of Community Shield Clash

Jack Grealish has commented on his best position after completing a £100 million move to Manchester City.

The 25-year-old has sealed his arrival to the Etihad Stadium on a six-year contract, which will keep him in east side of Manchester till 2027.

Grealish is now officially the most expensive signing in Premier League history - a record previously held by Paul Pogba when Manchester United signed the France international for £89 million from Juventus in 2016.

After passing medical examinations at the City Football Academy (CFA) on Thursday morning, Grealish met his new teammates and manager Pep Guardiola, and after completing in-house media duties, he was confirmed as a City player.

Speaking about his favoured position to play in, the England international said: "It's a difficult one. People always ask me what my best position is, and I prefer other people telling me!

"Honestly, I prefer to be on the pitch, just playing. I think the way this team (City) is set up to play suits me down to a tee, the way that the manager wants to play suits me."

Grealish, who is set to make his City debut against Leicester City in the Community Shield on Saturday, added that he has already spoken to Guardiola about where he can fit in after completing a high-profile move to the five-time Premier League winners.

He said: "Personally, I think I can fill in as one of the number eights, as a number ten, on the wing, or even a false nine, like Kevin (De Bruyne), Phil (Foden) and Raz (Raheem Sterling) have done before.

"I feel like I can play in a lot of positions, and one thing I can say is that when I do get on the pitch, I'll give it my all wherever I'm playing."

The playmaker has mentioned that competing for major trophies was one of the biggest factors in his decision to move to City for a British-record fee.

The Villa academy graduate further stated that he couldn't turn down the opportunity of working under City boss Pep Guardiola, whom he regards as the best manager in world football.

Grealish also discussed how current City stars in the England squad played a key role in his move to the blue side of Manchester, where he will see some familiar faces in the dressing room from his time representing his country.

The Birmingham-born midfielder has mentioned previously that he is looking forward to playing regularly alongside 21-year-old Phil Foden, with whom Grealish has developed a special bond off the pitch on international duty.



