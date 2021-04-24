"It's a going to WAR thing!" - Man City star provides rallying call showing Captain qualities

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has opened up about the camaraderie on display within the Etihad Stadium camp, speaking exclusively to the club website this week.

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has opened up about the camaraderie on display within the Etihad Stadium camp, speaking exclusively to the club website this week.

The Portuguese international has excelled in his first season in English football, after making the move from Benfica in September of 2020.

In speaking to the club website this week, the centre-half spoke about the squad's mentality, and togetherness throughout the season. While many have praised the defensive pairing of Ruben Dias and John Stones, the former was quick to point out that the relationship extends to the whole squad.

READ MORE: Man City star thought his agent was joking over transfer

READ MORE: Phil Foden's surprise hobby revealed by mum and girlfriend

"People talk about me and John [Stones], but talk about every other relationship, between two, three, all of the 11 players. It's a going to war thing and [saying]: ‘OK, you’re in trouble, I'll help you and be there for you. When you make a mistake, I'll be there."

Ruben Dias continued, “Whenever you are not in the best mood or the best moment, I will be there for you.’ We have just grown that culture since the beginning, that makes everyone feel better about the guy next to him."

READ MORE: City identify midfielder who can be moulded into perfect Pep player

READ MORE: What Erling Haaland told Phil Foden at the Etihad Stadium

Many believe Manchester City hand selected Ruben Dias over other potential centre-back targets last summer due to the leadership qualities he showed for Benfica, and even at the tender age of 23, he has made the club feel vindicated.

“It makes you feel more confident and like you are unstoppable because you are all on the same page. I think that is the main goal we have achieved.”

You can see all of Ruben Dias' interview here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra