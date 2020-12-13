NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
"It's a good point" - Pep Guardiola reflects on the Manchester Derby

Manchester City settled for a point in their Premier League match against Manchester United yesterday afternoon.
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City looked defensively solid against Manchester United. But a goalless draw left a vast majority of spectators disappointed with the result.

Both teams registered just one shot on target each; and unlike their usual self, City's forwards struggled to create enough chances despite dominating possession. However, Pep Guardiola feels that his team earned a 'good point'

Following the match, Guardiola spoke with the media and insisted that the game was 'tight'. He also went on to say that his players showed the right amount of intensity in the match, and it would have looked much better with the fans inside the stadium. 

Here's what Guardiola had to say; "It’s a good point. It’s Old Trafford we cannot forget. They are so fast up front. It’s Man United. Most parts of the game we were good. It was a tight game, but sometimes the opponent’s defence is strong. And if you make a mistake, they punish you on the counter-attack."

"We know we can show more intensity, but when you attack they can punish you on the counter, we would love to have more chances. We have to build from here. Without spectators, it looks like it lacks intensity, but from the touchline, I see the players fight."

Guardiola also revealed why Sergio Agüero missed the game saying; "Today Sergio had a problem in his stomach and couldn't make a session. He was at home. Of course we miss Sergio, he is the best striker in Manchester City’s history. In the next short time, we will go without him, and I am sure when he is fit, he will be back."

City will now prepare to host West Brom in midweek as the two teams are scheduled to look horns on Tuesday. 

