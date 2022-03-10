"It's a Good Sign' - Pep Guardiola Encouraged by Manchester City's Champions League Progress

Pep Guardiola claims that another quarter-final birth for Manchester City is a good sign of the club's development in Europe.

With a 5-0 aggregate victory over Sporting CP, Manchester City booked their place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final for the fifth consecutive season.

While the second leg, which finished 0-0 on the night, did not provide the same level of entertainment as the first, the Premier League side managed to get key minutes for some of the less guaranteed starters, as well as rest a host of players for the upcoming fixtures.

With yet another quarter-final birth under their belt, Pep Guardiola reflected on the club's growth in European competitions.

"It's a good sign, before never counts," Guardiola told BT Sport after the match.

"People didn't care what we were. Last decade, step by step, Man City grew and many years we were qualifying for the last-16. Now again in the quarter-final, the best eight teams in Europe."

Guardiola continued, "I learn to enjoy. When I qualify for next season, quarter-finals, enjoy. When you qualify for last-16 I know how difficult it is. When you go through, difficult. Congratulate everyone, focus on the Premier League next week see the draw."

As referenced by Guardiola, City will now wait for the upcoming quarter-final draw. To add to the suspense, the Blues could face any of Chelsea, Liverpool, or even cross-town rivals Manchester United in the next round.

For now, Guardiola's side will focus on a trip to Selhurst Park to face off with Crystal Palace on Monday, as City close in on a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

