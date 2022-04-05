Skip to main content

"It’s a Joy to Be Here!" - Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Thoughts Ahead of Manchester City's Hectic April Period

Pep Guardiola has shared his thoughts on Manchester City's daunting battles against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, whether Diego Simeone's side are the most 'difficult' opponents in the Champions League, and the away goals rule being scrapped.

After the Blues earned a convincing 2-0 win over Burnley in their last Premier League clash, there is no denying that City’s next set of fixtures could make or break their season.

They face Atletico Madrid and Liverpool twice apiece in the space of 11 days in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final, a Premier League title decider, and the FA Cup semi-final - it's a period that could define the season.

Ahead of the Sky Blues’ upcoming tie against the Spanish outfit, Pep Guardiola discussed his thoughts on the daunting run of games his side have in front of them.

If you don’t play these games, you’re out of the competition. It’s a joy to be here every season. 

"To arrive every season, April, May, to fight for titles, we’ve done very well. Bad results now and you’re out of competitions,” he explained in his pre-match press conference.

Ultimately, the Catalan tactician understands that his side have got to beat the best to be the best, season after season, and regardless of the challenges presented by their dangerous opponents, all they can do is rise to the occasion.

Guardiola was also quizzed about whether battling it out against a well-drilled Atletico Madrid side was their most difficult tie.

Every opponent is tough in this stage. Every team has a particular way to play. You have to adapt and adjust,” he briefly said.

In addition, the 51-year old was questioned about his thoughts on the away goals rule being scrapped - a decision that has caused uproar amongst fans and pundits alike.

We were out three times on away goals. Unfortunately, now it's changing, and the influence is less. We are going to play to win, with high intensity to create chances, and in Madrid, the same. We are going to have success or go out.

The manager concluded, "We adapt to the rules, all the time we’ve tried to win. When you are out because they score away, you can’t score. 5-5, you are out because they score three and you score one. 

"Always ‘oh my god’, a pity. Now, it’s not a debate. Try to play the game, best as possible.”

