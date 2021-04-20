"It's a little bit uncomfortable..." - Pep Guardiola hits back at proposed European Super League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reacted to the announcement of a breakaway European Super League - in which his club are a founding member.

Pep Guardiola was asked plenty of questions about the new 'ESL' at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, with the City coach speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Wednesday night, but there was only one topic for discussion today.

When asked for his initial thoughts on the competition, Pep Guardiola hit straight back at the 12 clubs hierarchies.

"Honestly we are not the right people to answer these questions. The presidents can talk more clearly. It's a little bit uncomfortable because we don't have all the information."

The European Super League, which is chaired by Real Madrid's Florentino Perez and vice-chaired by Andrea Agnelli, Joel Glazer, John W. Henry and Stan Kroenke, was announced late on Sunday night in a joint statement released by all 12 founder clubs.

This news was immediately met with strong opposition from fans, politicians and other clubs.

Manchester City's board are still yet to comment.

If anything, Pep Guardiola is the first representative of the club to face the media since the announcement.

He went on to joke about it being 'an honour', but reiterated he'd like more time to get full information.

"It's an honour to speak first for City. I'm a good spokesman. We [managers] talk six times a week, we are asked about the NHS, COVID etc, we can say how we feel but we are not the right people to talk because the presidents are better," Guardiola said.

"I support my club, I know the people and I am part of this club. But I also have my own opinion. I would love to be clear when I have all the information."

