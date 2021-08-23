"It's A Pleasure..." - Bernardo Silva Opens Up On Pep Guardiola Amid Man City Exit Rumours

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva claims that Pep Guardiola is the most special coach he has ever played for, in a new interview with Eleven Sports.

The Portuguese midfielder has emerged as one of the world's best midfielders in his four seasons under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

While the 27-year-old boasts a tally of 35 goals and 44 assists in 203 games for the Etihad club, he is widely regarded as a crucial cog in Pep Guardiola's three-time Premier League title winning machine.

In recent weeks the crafty midfielder has been the subject of transfer rumours, as it is said that the player was looking for a move away from Manchester City. Despite that, Silva was given a start in Manchester City's resounding 5-0 victory over Norwich City on Saturday.

And while he may be on the hunt for a new challenge away from English football, Bernardo Silva was quick to hail Pep Guardiola's coaching attributes during a new interview with this week.

READ MORE: Man City duo nominated for top UEFA awards

READ MORE: Daniel Levy delivers verdict on Harry Kane's 'gentleman's agreement'

"I learned a lot from all the coaches I've had, but Pep is special," Bernardo Silva told Eleven Portugal.

"He's different in how he approaches the game, the way he sees training in small details and therefore of course, it's a pleasure to learn from him every day,” he closed.

In recent news, AC Milan are said to be after the services of Bernardo Silva, despite his role in Pep Guardiola's starting eleven on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds 'fear' over Man City switch this summer

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

This is according to an exclusive report from The Daily Star, who claim that the Serie A club are planning a £45 million move for the midfielder, while eyeing a two-year loan deal worth £15 million before exercising the option of completing a permanent transfer for £30 million.

However, with some rumours suggesting that Manchester City may need to offload some senior players in order to afford Tottenham star Harry Kane, the Premier League club would likely be interested in a deal with cash up front for Silva.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra